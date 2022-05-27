The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Five Memorable Moments

Los Angeles (AFP) – After 19 seasons and more than 3,000 episodes, the American talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs its final episode this Thursday.

These are five memorable moments that he leaves us:

bridal bells

Considered the most famous LGBT+ person in the United States, DeGeneres publicly announced that she was a lesbian in 1997, when her career as a comedian was taking off and she was starring in a television series.

Revered as a gay icon, DeGeneres has since helped transform attitudes against the lesbian community.

When the California Supreme Court struck down the same-sex marriage ban in 2008, it was no surprise that she and actress Portia de Rossi decided to tie the knot.

“I wanted to say now for the first time that I am getting married,” he told a delighted audience.

Obama’s beat

DeGeneres is known for dancing with her audience at the beginning of every show.

Guests also throw a few steps, and in 2007, an ambitious young senator named Barack Obama was no exception.

“You are the best dancer so far out of the presidential candidates,” DeGeneres told Obama as he moved to Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love.”

“The bar is low, but I’m sure I move better than [Rudy] Giuliani,” Obama replied, referring to the Republican party’s candidate.

Tea time

In 2011, British teens Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace Brownlee were invited on the show to perform their viral version of singer Nicky Minaj’s “Super Bass.”

Dressed in pink tutus, the Essex cousins ​​swooned the audience. They’ve been back several times since then, already meeting Minaj on stage and hosting a segment called “Tea Time with Sophia Grace and Rosie.”

dakota johnson

It hasn’t all been fun on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” In 2019, when actress Dakota Johnson sat on the couch, the comedian jokingly complained about not being invited to Johnson’s birthday, to which she replied, “That’s not true, Ellen.”

The hostess tried to back down, but Johnson, apparently a little offended, stood her ground, adding, “Ask everybody.”

The exchange went viral and spawned endless memes, with detractors taking advantage of the situation to claim that DeGeneres’ jovial character isn’t genuine.

kevin hart

The show’s most controversial moment came in 2019, when comedian Kevin Hart was invited shortly after a series of homophobic tweets cost him his Oscars hosting spot.

DeGeneres supported Hart and said that she had called the American Film Academy to intercede for him.

“As a gay person, I’m sensitive to all of this,” DeGeneres said before imploring Hart to cheer on the Oscars. “Don’t let those people win,” he said.

Both DeGeners and Hart were criticized. Spokespeople for the LGBT+ community accused the hostess of not supporting them and believing that she was speaking on their behalf.

© 2022 AFP