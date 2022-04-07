the Ema has decided the green light for the over 80 and the frail- Corriere.it

Of Silvia Turin

“There is no clear evidence to support general administration of the fourth dose for the rest of the population,” specifies the European Medicines Agency. No security issues, each state decides how to follow the advice

The European Medicines Agency (Ema) has concluded that the fourth d

ose can be given to adults aged or over 80 years old

. For all others there is no clear evidence to support the immediate use of a fourth dose.

Single assessment on the fragile The decision and opinion come from the Covid-19 task force of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and EMA. The assessment is explained by the fact that for the age group most at risk – between 60 and 79 years – there is no increasing risk of serious illness (among those who are vaccinated). Obviously the same goes for all people under 60. If the current epidemiological situation were to change and new signs emerge – specific Ema in the document released -, it may be necessary to consider a fourth dose also in this age group. Meanwhile, national authorities will also review local data to decide whether to use a fourth dose in people at higher risk, the frail or immunocompromised.

Fourth dose with updated vaccines? The decision on the fourth dose will be reconsidered in the autumn, then – writes Ema – the authorities will evaluate the best time for additional doses, possibly taking advantage of the updated vaccines. At the same time, the Drug Agency notes that no safety concerns emerged from studies on additional boosters. Ema recalls that vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent serious diseases during the current pandemic, including serious diseases caused by the Omicron variant. EU citizens are invited to complete the vaccination cycle which includes three doses. By the end of March 2022, 83% of adults had received full initial vaccinations and only 64% had received a booster dose and, to address Omicron, efficacy studies say that the third dose is also needed.

Not for the whole population Caution on the fourth dose generalized to the whole population had already been expressed by many scientists: “I think it is appropriate, as well as for the subjects fragile and vulnerable of any age, for anyone more than 80 years old – had declared to Courier service the professor Alberto Mantovaniscientific director of the Humanitas Institute of Milan and president of the Humanitas Foundation for research (the complete interview HERE

) -. And it would be desirable for Europe to make a single and shared choice in this regard, avoiding that each country establishes different ages. The fourth dose for other vaccines is nothing new: for example, that against hepatitis B is routinely given to immunocompromised subjects, such as those in severe renal failure ». HERE the rules currently in force in Italy and what they do in other countries.