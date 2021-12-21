the email that is terrorizing everyone

Many Italians these days are happening to receive an email from the Revenue Agency that is causing a lot of trouble

Receive a communication from theRevenue Agency scares all Italians, regardless of the content of the message itself. This happens because, generally, the mail or pec from the Revenue Agency does not contain good news at all.

And it is precisely to the detriment of the Revenue Agency and the Italians that some cybercriminals they came up with one fraud very singular that is causing many victims to fall into its trap. Let’s see what this new scam consists of.

Revenue Agency scam: how to recognize it

The new scam deployed by cyber-savvy criminals is an attempt at phishing which moves through the PEC box of the Italians. Using the name of the Revenue Agency, cybercriminals push users to download malicious attachments contained in an email made to score their scam.

The attached file to download is a PDF whose name is a series of numbers and a renamed text file “InfoProtocollo.txt”. As soon as you open the PDF they get rid of dangerous malware, capable of stealing all ipersonal information. In fact, to access the file, the digital signature of the unfortunate. The goal of the scam, of course, is to be able to access the victim’s online bank account for steal more money possible.

Recognizing this scam is quite easy: it is enough in fact check the address from which it was sent that, if it is a fake, it is different from that usually used by the Revenue Agency. In fact, the official address is usually “dc.gt.liquidazione1.noreply@pec.agenziaentrate.it” or “dc.gt.liquidazione2.noreply@pec.agenziaentrate.it”.

The address fake email it is recognized instead by the lack of two letters, “gt”: “Dc.liquidazione5.noreply@pec.agenziaentrate.it”. The advice we can give is to never open files attached to emails without first checking that the sender’s address is the official one.