The emails that nail Fauci: “defaming” the anti-lockdown scientists – Covid emergency

It is forbidden to discuss the correctness or the actual usefulness of the lockdowns imposed in 2020 at the outbreak of the pandemic. This seems to be the watchword in the United States, but the situation is no different in many other countries.

Scholars who have tried to reflect on the subject have been strongly attacked, even using fallacious arguments or ones that do not adhere to the scientific method.

From October 2 to 4, 2020, the American Institute for Economic Research hosted a small conference for scientists to discuss Covid-19 lockdowns. Just four days later, Dr. Francis Collins, retired director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), called the three scientists present as “fringe epidemiologists.”

Martin Kulldorff of Harvard, Sunetra Gupta of Oxford and Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, all renowned scientists, were called “marginal epidemiologists” only because they had had the audacity to reflect on the usefulness of lockdowns. In short, they were attacked because they were doing what every scientist should do. Studying and reflecting, but since there has been Covid it seems to be no longer the case in the mainstream.





In Collins’ campaign against scientists, Fauci also enters: n an e-mail obtained by AIER through a request for the Freedom of Information Act, Collins tells Anthony Fauci, including Lawrence Tabak, deputy ethics adviser of the NIH, which wanted “a swift and devastating attack” against the Great Barrington Declaration, which resulted from the lockdown conference.

Fauci responds that same night to let Collins know that there was already a devastating attack on the Great Barrington Declaration published in Wired.

“Francis”, writes Fauci, “I’m pasting under a piece of Wired who downsizes (the Great Barrington Declaration’s),” science journalist Matt Reynolds in this piece states that there was no “scientific split” on herd immunity, but that’s not the fun part, points out Philip Magness of the American Institute for Economic Research. The fun part comes when Reynolds confidently stated that we had nothing more to worry about, as lockdowns were – as of October 2020 – one thing. of the past.

“The problem [con la GBD] is that we are not in lockdown, ”explained Reynolds. “It’s hard to find people who support a return to the lockdown we saw in March. When the authors of the Great Barrington Declaration affirm their opposition to the blocs, they are literally discussing the past ”.

This passage approved by Fauci could be one of the worst positions of the entire pandemic. Less than a month later, lockdowns returned during the second winter wave.

Fauci wrote to Collins again the next day, this time referencing an editorial by Gregg Gonsalves, a public health professor at Yale, in The Nation. And here we come to the nth ‘singular’ part. Gonsalves’ article was not exactly a criticism of the Great Barrington Declaration. Instead, Gonsalves after an interview by Martin Kulldorff with leftist Jacobin magazine where he pointed out that lockdowns hurt the poor more than most eggheads were willing to admit, claimed that by interviewing Kulldorff, Jacobin had broken the blocking “solidarity” of other far-left websites including Nation and Boston Review.

Collins and Fauci’s campaign continues between October and November with articles in other newspapers such as the Washington Post. Always with the sole objective of discrediting the scientists against the lockdown, without among other things bringing strong arguments contrary to what is stated by Martin Kulldorff of Harvard, Sunetra Gupta of Oxford and Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford,

Fauci and Collins’ only goal seemed to be to blur their image, to make these scientists look like isolated fools proposing questionable scientific theories. A method that is perhaps not only used by Fauci in the United States. Smart pauca.