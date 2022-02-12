The embarrassing little theater staged in the post match of Atalanta-Fiorentina VIDEO

A perdibilissima skit aired last night in the post game of Atalanta-Fiorentina on Mediaset channels. Starring the former referee and columnist Mauro Bergonzi and the general manager of the Bergamo area Umberto Marino. Asked to talk about the match just ended, the Nerazzurri manager complained about the possible offside in the action that led to the goal of Milenkovic and at the final 2-3 in favor of Fiorentina. After the various praises to the former Italian referee, Marino asks Bergonzi for an opinion on the episode, referring to phrases never said by the same commentator in the post-match. Shortly before, he had in fact said, providing a possible interpretation of what had happened in the VAR room: “Bonaventura makes the bank for Milenkovic who scores. The VAR control came for a possible offside of Bonaventura himself at the moment of the cross from the left. But De Roon off with Piatek, touches the ball and puts it back into play. I interpret it like this“.

Soon after, Bergonzi gives his personal opinion on the episode after the exhortation of Marinesaying: “I tell you my interpretation of what happened, in the course of the action the head-off was considered a play but the deviation appears fortuitous. If Bonaventura is offside at the moment of the cross, for me that is an offside ”.

After these words the general manager Marine he intervenes saying: “At least you said that there was an error and not me”. The referee tries to reply to what he did not expressly say: “More than a mistake …”, however, being interrupted again by Marino who continues with Bergonzi’s incensation and remarking on the episode. As we said at the beginning, a truly lost skit.

This is the video of what happened: