The embarrassing moment of Fher de Maná on stage with a fan

On June 24, the Mexican group Mannaprovided a concert at The Kia Forumin California, USA, where something unexpected happened, because a fan girl was invited to go on stage and ended by take down vocalist fher oliver.

It all started when the members of the group requested that one of the attendees of the show accompany them on stage, something they usually do in all their presentations; a woman wearing a red shirt and black pants was chosen.

In a recording that the same group shared under the title “Like when you go to wrestling instead of a concert”, you can see that the visibly excited young woman runs up the stairs that lead to the stage and when she sees Fher she raises her arms to hug him, but also jumps with the intention of clinging to the singer’s body.

Fher did not anticipate the woman’s action, so he fell flat on the ground, turned and ended up lying on his back, a moment that the fan took advantage of to climb on top of him. After her, the security elements arrived and separated her from the vocalist.

The singer took the incident with humor, because after getting up he said: “it’s fine, everything’s fine” and began to laugh. Then he chatted with the woman who said her name was Nancy and asked her: hey, do you play football? No ma&%$, with everything”, something that made the public laugh.

Maná is in the middle of a tour that includes a residency in California, it will also be presented in Monterrey, Puerto Rico and will end at the Foro Sol in Mexico City on November 12.

Among the group’s latest musical releases is a new version of the song ‘Te lloré un Río’, which was originally included on the album ‘Where will the children play?’ 1992, in which they had the collaboration of Christian Nodal.