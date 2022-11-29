The embarrassing moment that John Krasinski lived with a fan

We met him in the American version of The office with the role of jim halpert and their funny fights and jokes with Dwightflirting and happy romance with Pam and their suggestive looks at cameras that are still memes. After this unforgettable sitcom, the career of john krasinski He continued to rise to become a film director. Today he is one of the most beloved artists in the scene, however, when he was taking his first steps in the acting scene, he also had great fans with whom he ran into any bar and made him experience unusual moments. We share one of his anecdotes that he still remembers as if it were yesterday.

Although today he is a global star, during the first broadcasts of the sitcom he could still go out on the streets without necessarily being recognized by everyone. This is how he ended up going to a bar in the company of a friend, on a night in which he had to experience one of the most uncomfortable situations in his life. As he recalled in an interview with Conan O’brienthey were having a few beers with their partner, when a girl approached him and started talking to him. “He said, ‘Are you in The Office?’”began to count krasinskito give rise to a series of peculiar facts.

During the first few episodes of The Office, John Krasinski had an awkward moment with a fan.

When answering in the affirmative, the girl told him in a very bad way: “Well, I don’t see her, so I don’t care”. Although he was somewhat confused for a moment, she ended up telling him that she was actually the fan of The office it was a woman who was with her. “My friend Sarah likes it a lot”, told him. So, he introduced her to her and the two began to interact in an exchange of words that did not last long.

“I look at her: ‘Hello, Sarah, how are you?’ And Sarah is shorter than her. I’m talking to you. Here is the original girl. Sarah tells me: ‘My favorite episode…’ and I say: ‘Great’, and this girl puts her fingers down my throat, all the way down”, recalled John Krasinski. “It was like… Boom! I looked at her and there was literally a moment of utter seriousness. She was like… And she looks at me and says, ‘Sorry, just…’ and she walks away from her”, he asserted between laughs.

For many years, there was speculation about the possibility that both john krasinski What Emily Blunt (who are a couple in real life) were in charge of giving life to reed richards Y sue storm in the movie of the fantastic four to be made for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although they repeatedly denied it, krasinski was chosen to give life to the leader of these superheroes in the recent Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Now, the big question is to know if it was a simple fanservice or if, indeed, they are going to give him the role in the film that he will direct Matt Shakman. The last time he spoke about it was in a note with Jimmy Fallon where he neither denied nor confirmed the rumor.