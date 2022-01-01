the embarrassment of Prince Andrew after the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell- Corriere.it

In the aftermath of Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction for procuring minors to be molested by Jeffrey Epstein and his friends, the position for Queen Elizabeth’s third child becomes very complicated. And a statement made to the BBC in 2019 re-emerges, in which the prince defended himself from the accusations of Virginia Giuffre, citing an obscure clinical condition

LONDON – Let him present evidence that he cannot sweat, as well as agendas with travel. How many times has he been a guest of Jeffrey Epstein

? Really the day he is accused of molesting Virginia Giuffre went to Pizza Express, in Windsor? Where is the confirmation of his movements?

Start with a crackdown on the year of Prince Andrew, the queen’s third son Elizabeth II with which Giuffre claims to have been forced to have sex when just seventeen.

If the prince’s lawyers argue that the prosecution requested “private and irrelevant documents not designed to uncover admissible evidence”, it is clear that in the aftermath of the judgment on Ghislaine Maxwell the situation for the Duke of York becomes complicated.

The judge in charge of the case did not accept the thesis of Andrea’s defenders according to which Giuffre, being domiciled in Australia, would not have the right to go to a New York court.

The climate has changed: if Maxwell is guilty of procuring underage girls for Espstein and his friends, where are the men who profited from it?

Ghislaine is not the only one responsible.

In an interview with the BBC in 2019, the duke defended himself by pointing out that Giuffre’s description of him made no sense. The prince claims to no longer being able to sweat due to a trauma suffered in the war, in the Falklands. He could not therefore have been the man who molested Giuffre.

It seems evident, however, that words are not enough for judges and lawyers. Proofs of the condition are needed, proofs that the duke now says he does not have.

The UK wonders. Is it possible that he is guilty? They take on another meaning, in fact, Maxwell’s photographs on Elizabeth’s throne, the images of the woman with Jeffrey Epstein at Balmoral, the portraits of what Prince Andrew has always called one of his best friends on the Sandringham estate or at the duke’s hunting parties or parties.

It is in the same Manhattan court that decreed Ghislaine’s guilt that the prince will have to answer Giuffre’s accusations. Andrea’s name was not mentioned during the hearings and Giuffre was not called to testify during the trial. All of this doesn’t really matter.

The truth is that Andrea was a friend of a person who by law is a minors hooker, a woman who trafficked and abused teenagers. Equally harmful is theundeniable of Epstein’s crimes: the victims of the American businessman were able to tell what they were subjected to. For the public, each testimony has rekindled the memory that this is the man who for years has been close to Andrea, who has lent, or given, millions of pounds to the duke and his wife Sarah Ferguson, who hosted him at his home and who has freely roamed the Windsor palaces.

Then there is the question of the photo he portrays Andrea smiling alongside Giuffre in Ghislaine’s London home

. The duke puts his arm around her waist. Ghislaine looks at the pleased couple.

Andrea, estranged from the Windsors and withdrawn completely from public life, had stressed that he did not even remember having met Virginia. He had done it with the arrogance of the privilege of someone who does not need to notice such details. An attitude that perhaps will pay dearly now.