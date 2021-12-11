“The emergency rooms are in crisis, we need to change the system”

“The crisis that is affecting our first aid and our emergency medicines is a serious crisis, structural and not linked to the contingency of the moment. A model set twenty years ago and based on the idea that everything had to pass through the emergency room has entered a spiral of irreversible decline. Now we have to change course and start over from the territory “. This was stated by Giancarlo Landini, president of the Santa Maria Nuova Foundation onlus.

There are two types of levels and reasons for this crisis, Landini believes: “On the one hand, the excessive number of patient arrivals from the area, often acute patients who find no response in the area and are forced to go to the emergency room. On the other hand, the enormous work of the emergency room doctors who undertake an enormous amount of work without a career prospect, without being able to follow their patients in the evolution of the care path and without adequate spare parts. Neither gratified nor fulfilled, many doctors always remain on the front line, they never go to the second line, and from this many cases of “burn out” arise, disaffection with the specialty arises, the escape from the specialty of emergency medicine and the progressive abandonment of the emergency room “. A vicious circle against which up to now the right weapons have not been identified, adds Landini: “The proposals made to solve this type of problem have so far been inappropriate. One has been to force internal medicine doctors to work in the emergency room, but it is a short-lived idea, which leads to fleeing rather than staying. It is difficult to think of forcing an intellectual profession such as the doctor to necessarily make a demanding choice such as first aid, if it is done spontaneously. The other mistake would be to entrust the management of minor codes to general practitioners and medical guards. There is someone who thinks to propose it but it would be wrong. It would be a senseless move because we already have an area depleted of skills, if we remove still others from the area and put them in the emergency room we are not doing anyone’s good. They are actions that lead to nothing. In reality, the system must be completely changed “.

How to do? “We need to set up a more balanced system, in which the territory does a part of the work and in which emergency medicine is not left alone at the hospital door. In this sense, the medical department of the ASL center that I manage is developing actions that could improve things in the future, in agreement with the general manager Paolo Morello. First of all, the early care of patients in the emergency room by internists and geriatricians. Patients who have these characteristics, and are in greater numbers, are taken care of by those with these specialties, removed from the emergency room and taken to boarding unit facilities. Geriatricians have an advantage because they know the area and can send patients directly to intermediate care or RSA from there. The other action was the creation of the Girot, the hospital-territory rapid intervention group, whose geriatricians treat elderly and polypathological and low-functional patients at home without having them arrive in hospital. The first data on the Girot are very good, there is a reduction in hospitalizations and mortality is reduced, the delirium of the elderly patient is eliminated. The way forward is certainly to raise the level of intensity of care, not only for specialists but also for general practitioners and family nurses. The challenge to save the emergency room is won on the territory “.