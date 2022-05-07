The emergency rooms reopen at 118 Anti-Covid vaccinations are down – Chronicle

by Giambattista Anastasio

In the last two weeks, the number of inoculations of the coronavirus vaccine in Lombardy has fallen by 1.2%. A decrease greater than that which occurred at the national level which stood at minus 0.3%. In detail, the vaccine doses administered Thursday in the region are 6,746, down from 7,742 the previous day. The immunizations administered in Lombardy are however equal to 18.2% of those inoculated in the country: the highest figure after that of Piedmont which carried out 7,870, equal to 21.2%. So a fairly obvious finding: compared to the total, about seven administrations out of ten were of fourth doses, in total 4,790, to be exact. On Thursday there were 4,455 bookings, of which almost all (4,254) related to third and fourth doses.

From one priority to another. The regional IT network is still recovering. From the Lombard Welfare Department yesterday they announced that, after the attempted hacking of the computer systems of the Azienda Socio Sanitaria Territorale (ASST) Fatebenefratelli Sacco, “work is continuing to complete the restoration of the company applications”. Confirmed the opening in Areu of the First Aid of the Fatebenefratelli and of the Ophthalmic, of the Buzzi and of the pediatric emergency room of the Macedonio Melloni.

For the Sacco, the problems affecting the diagnostic imaging service continued until late yesterday afternoon and therefore accessibility to Areu, until then, “was reserved for minor codes – always specified by the councilor -, although the Emergency Department was already dealing with the care of clinically compromised patients (yellow and red codes) “. In the evening the gradual return to normal. As regards, however, newborn screening, the return to normal will only take place today.

As for the attack suffered by the Insubria Health Protection Agency (ATS), “the probable presence of a phishing attack was detected for which the necessary investigations are underway on some e-mail boxes” it is always explained by the Welfare Department of the Region. But “apart from the momentary discomfort, the impact appears minimal”. “ATS intends to progressively reactivate all services starting from software and e-mail with the necessary precautions in order to carry out appropriate analyzes that allow us to better understand what happened. Some infected files were collected and sent to the Aria Cyber ​​Security Operation Center Spa for checks. Apart from the inconvenience for the Company’s operators, the impact for users is minimal – they assured by Palazzo Lombardia -. The service for some mailboxes has already been restarted and for others in the restart phase “.