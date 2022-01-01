The emerging European talents of 2021

The European cinema of 2021 showed great vitality and undoubted artistic value. Between festivals and events of all kinds, there have been many films and artists to get noticed. Emerging talent that the The Hollywood Reporter reported in a personal top 10, in which we also find Filippo Scotti.

Emerging European talents

Compared to Timothée Chalamet, The 22-year-old from It Was the Hand of God is the only actor on a list of three actresses and seven directors.

Winner of the Marcello Mastroianni Award for the best young actor to the last Venice exhibition 78 And Breakout Actor of the Year for the 26th Capri, Hollywood – The International Film Festival, seems increasingly on the way to an important career.

Agathe Rousselle (33 years)

She is the protagonist of Titane, film awarded with the Palme d’Or at the last Cannes Film Festival. The director Julia Ducournau, he ‘discovered’ her on Instagram.

Vladimar Johannson (43 years)

First-time director of Lamb, the film inspired by Icelandic folk tales. H. Reporter compares it to The VVitch from Robert Eggers for the sense of anxiety and terror it transmits.

Eskil Vogt (47 years)

Writer of Joachim Trier, the Norwegian director surprised many with his The Innocents – De uskyldige, low-budget horror film about a group of kids with superpowers but unable to control the consequences.

Ruby OR. Fee (25 years old)

The German actress, born in Costa Rica, exploded with Army of Thieves. Her film debut is as 9-year-old Eva Green in Womb from Benedek Fliegauf (2010). After various roles in German productions she had already made herself known in Polar (2019) with Mads Mikkelsen.

Audrey Diwan (41 years)

His L’événement, Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival 2021, he was overtaken by Titane in the French selection for the 2022 Oscars. His directorial style, made of social realism and precision, highlights a surprising talent.

Renate Reinsve (34 years)

The Norwegian actress was one step away from giving up acting when she was offered the role of Julie in the The worst person of the world from Joachim Trier. The actress was awarded the Cannes Film Festival’s Prix Interprétation féminine.

Blerta Basholli (38 years)

Director of Hive, the Kosovar tells a massacre that took place during the 1990 Balkan war and the story of a group of strong and ingenious women.

A Grand Jury Prize Winning Drama of Sundance Film Festival, in addition to that of the Audience and for the Best Direction.

Dénes Nagy (41 years)

Hungarian, on his directorial debut in Natural Light which tells the atrocities of the Second World War by offering a different perspective to the drama. Silver Bear at the latest edition of the Berlinale.

Kira Kovalenko (32 years)

Prize of the Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival, his second feature film – Unclenching The Fists – confirmed how the young Russian director is now established and recognized beyond her mentor, the great Alexander Sokurov.

Source The Hollywood Reporter