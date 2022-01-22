The emerging jobs of 2022: which professions to keep an eye on

Robotic engineer or software account executive? The jobs of 2022, the emerging ones, are inevitably characterized by technology. We look to the future in the ranking of the most requested jobs in 2022 drawn up by LindekIn, the search engine for job offers and, at the same time, the social network that allows you to create links between professionals or future ones.

The world of work is changing and in these two years of pandemic the effect on young people and women has been dramatic; the skills of these two categories could be the ones ferried into the future.

Let’s find out the ranking of emerging jobs and their characteristics, also related to gender disparity and the possibility of working in smart working.

Emerging jobs in 2022:

The emerging jobs of 2022: the ranking explained

1. Robotic engineer

Is there a future imagined by literature or cinema where there are no robots? No, but the work of robotic engineer it is not used to create robots with human features and not very preforming like the one proposed by Elon Musk. Robotic engineers are involved in the design, construction and testing of robots, including computer science.

2. Machine learning engineer

The machine learning engineers they are those who focus on the design and implementation of automatic learning algorithms and artificial intelligence systems. This is also a science fiction job, but it’s not that far away indeed, every day we use applications that are able to learn from our constant use.

3. Cloud architect

THE cloud architect they are concerned with designing and building scalable and resilient cloud environments, which adapt as much as possible to the business needs of an enterprise.

4. Data engineer

The data engineers they are responsible for identifying trends in datasets and developing algorithms to transform raw data into useful, ordered and structured data formats. This is one of those jobs with a great chance of being done indoors, according to research LindekIn equal to 71.2%.

5. Sustainability manager

A work of the future between technology and the environment, the sustainability manager it must develop strategies that benefit the company and promote, at the same time, the most sustainable investments at an environmental, social and economic level.

6. Data management consultant

THE consultants they help manage their customers’ data, machine learning skills are needed to do this job.

7. Human resources analyst

The human resources they manage recruitment, to assess whether the new staff is in line with company or organization policies.

8. Talent acquisition specialist

THE talent acquisition specialist they manage the entire research and recruitment cycle of professionals in the company, also predicting what resources the organization will need for its future needs.

9. Software account executive

Its role is to manage the entire software sales cycle: from researching customers to concluding commercial agreements.

10. Cyber ​​security specialist

THE cyber security specialist they deal with the IT security of company systems. They must detect, prevent and resolve threats to networks and data stores.

11. Banker

THE banker they have as their task and responsibilities those of credit management and customer assets. A job, among other things, where gender inequality is felt less than in others, with a similar distribution between men (51.13%) and women (48.87%).

12. Data scientist

THE data scientist they deal with the development of Big Data management models and strategies with the aim of obtaining relevant information for the company business.

13. Back-end developer

The back-end developers they are programmers who specialize in server-side coding, that is, what works behind the scenes of a web page. To become a back end developer you can follow traditional training paths, but to have an attractive profile you need to have a few years of experience on your shoulders.

14. Product manager

I work with high competence, often because you also work alone on a project, the product manager is the one who follows the whole process of creating a product or brand, from the idea to the cost to the public.

15. Clinic manager

THE clinic manager they are responsible, among other things, for supervising all day-to-day operations within outpatient or medical facilities. It takes many years of experience, about 10 and there is no possibility to work remotely. However, it leaves the possibility of entry to those who have worked in the management and sale of shops for years.

16. Retail Consultant

THE sales consultants retail can be found in every industry and are concerned with helping customers find the products and services that best suit their needs. It’s perhaps the least tech-focused job on the list, but computer skills can still be helpful in solving problems.

17. Business developer

The business developer identifies new markets where to expand the company’s presence, contacting potential customers and developing offers that meet their needs.

18. Client manager

His task is not only to find new customers, but also to increase loyalty with those already acquired, convincing them to experiment with products and services and highlighting the company as a whole.

19. Investment Manager

The investment manager provides information and financial advice, maximizing the return on the portfolio of individuals and companies. The sectors most in demand are private investment services or banks.

20. Full stack engineer

The Full Stack Developer is a developer who has a complete technical training that allows him to design, develop, test and distribute websites or web applications starting from a correct data architecture, both for navigation and for the structure of the single interface.

21. Infrastructure architect

L’infrastructure architect deals with designing and implementing IT systems to support corporate infrastructures. To be noticed in this sector you need experience (about 12 years) and computer skills.

22. Payroll specialist

The payroll specialist manages all aspects of the payroll delivery process, from counting hours worked to paying money. It is related to the human resources work mentioned above and there is generally a high majority of experienced women in the field.

23. Front-end developer

The front-end developer is the programmer specializing in the user interface, a role that requires a balance between aesthetics and functionality.

24. ERP (Enterprise Resources Planning) Consultant

ll ERP consultant deals with the implementation and operation of the management software that integrates the most important business processes and company functions. The possibility of working in smart working is high.

25. Customer Service Officer

L’customer service agent interacts with the public by handling complaints, processing orders and providing information about products and services.