The Emir no longer jokes with Neymar, but the Brazilian should not jump ship this summer

Since Paris Saint-Germain’s defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu against real Madrid in the round of 16, big changes are coming in the Parisian locker room. For a short time, rumors have been circulating about a probable departure of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona and Neymar Jr. Signed by the Parisian team, Neymar came with the aim of helping the team win the first Champions League in its history. He managed to take the team to the final in 2018 but failed to secure victory. And for some time now, between Neymar, the former Barcelona striker, and the Emir of Qatar, things have been getting complicated.

The Emir of Qatar questions the future of Neymar

At Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar is no longer appreciated by the Emir of Qatar. The latter is not satisfied with the work of the Brazilian star. However, money is not the problem for the Emir. Because his fortune is around 2.5 billion euros. By buying Paris Saint-Germain, he doesn’t care about raising funds to sign the world-class players. Remember that the most expensive signing in the history of the Soccer was carried out by the PSG by signing Neymar for 222 million from the Catalan club: FC Barcelona. With a monthly salary of around 4 million euros, the Brazilian star is approaching 40 million euros per year. Neymar has therefore cost since his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, almost half a billion. Result: no Champions League.

According to one of the French media, the Emir of Qatar believes that Neymar is not giving the expected results after the investments made in him. However, the likelihood of Neymar leaving the club is low as he still has 4 years left on the contract. With such an annual salary, other clubs will struggle to sign him.

In addition, the Brazilian star has signed numerous contracts, including one with Qatar Airways and Qatar National Bank, which pay him money. On Twitter, we read this tweet about the Brazilian star: ” Neymar is unsaleable with his concrete contract and the prospect of the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year. Until then, the summer will probably be quiet, even if the Emir of Qatar now considers that the former Barcelona player is no longer really the jewel that makes Paris dream bigger.

Neymar Jr finds sensations

Looking at the recent statistics after the defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu, Neymar seems to be regaining his form.

He was decisive in the matches after their elimination in the Champions League. During the 31st day of Ligue 1 between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont, we witnessed an XXL performance from the Parisians. Neymar scored a hat-trick, Mbappé also and Lionel Messi three assists. Similarly, during the match against Lorient, the former FC Barcelona striker scored twice. Statistics that restore the image of the player and that will allow the Emir to count on him.

Mbappé at Real Madrid? What it could cost Messi and Neymar

The only very decisive number 7 at Paris Saint-Germain, the departure of Kylian Mbappé could affect the performance of the MNM trio (Messi, Neymar, Mbappé). Even if the three attackers struggle to find each other in certain matches, the quality of collective play they produce is very impressive.

