the Emir of Qatar ”throws in the towel” and decides to put PSG up for sale; the value of the equipment

2022-04-11

world surprise. qatar decided to put up for sale PSG after leading the team for several years. In addition, the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi It would be left out of the club and others would be in charge of managing it.

PSG, the blank check to Mbappé and this is how the player responded

That was the ‘bomb’ that the Spanish journalist released Edu Aguierre through the Twitch of ‘El Chiringuito’, assuring that ”the Emir of Qatar throws in the towel. We talked about how, after the 2022 World Cup, Al-Khelaifi would be out of Paris Saint Germain.”

Qatar Sports Investments (QSi) is the company that owns the PSG. It is an organization founded in 2005 and based in Doha. The income generated by the company is reinvested in the sports and entertainment sectors of the Asian country.