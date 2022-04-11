the Emir of Qatar ”throws in the towel” and decides to put PSG up for sale; the value of the equipment
2022-04-11
world surprise. qatar decided to put up for sale PSG after leading the team for several years. In addition, the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi It would be left out of the club and others would be in charge of managing it.
PSG, the blank check to Mbappé and this is how the player responded
That was the ‘bomb’ that the Spanish journalist released Edu Aguierre through the Twitch of ‘El Chiringuito’, assuring that ”the Emir of Qatar throws in the towel. We talked about how, after the 2022 World Cup, Al-Khelaifi would be out of Paris Saint Germain.”
Qatar Sports Investments (QSi) is the company that owns the PSG. It is an organization founded in 2005 and based in Doha. The income generated by the company is reinvested in the sports and entertainment sectors of the Asian country.
From the Middle East, more than 2,000 million euros have been invested in the last decade to build a club that used to be seen in the middle of the table in Ligue 1 and now a change of ownership is not ruled out.
In France they assume that Mbappé will play for Real Madrid
The doubts related to the continuity of Al-Khelaidi and that of Qatar in Paris do not stop increasing after the elimination of the Champions League at the hands of real Madrid and for the eventual departure of Mbappe with the letter of freedom.
How much does PSG cost with its stars?
Even the diary L’Equipe was in charge of putting a price on the PSG after analyzing the entity’s income in the 2020-21 season. According to the aforementioned source, they have been 556 million and the value of the squad is 939 million, so taking over the Parisian team would have a value of 1,120 million euros.
The PSGcurrently run by Mauricio Pochettino, is fighting to conquer the French league again. However, their main objective was the Champions League, but they were eliminated and this would have made the Emir of Qatar decide to sell the institution.