The Emirates law that could serve as an example to other nations to legalize cryptocurrencies

Dubai has just adopted a new law that is part of the issue of cryptocurrencies and virtual money, under the name of Dubai Virtual Assets Regulation Law. The objective of this measure is to create an advanced legal framework that is capable of protecting investors from cyber money. It is also intended to create new rules to regulate the cybercurrency market and promote business growth through payment with them.

This new order has not gone unnoticed by professionals in the sector. Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform (cryptocurrency exchange and exploration service) assures that it is a very innovative law for this sector, so much so that many countries and areas that still do not have clear examples of laws for the cybercurrency market could adopt them and function safely. This could be set by the various governments and central banksof which he assures that they would promote economic growth and innovation in each country that introduces this system.

Main branch of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi – REUTERS/Ben Job

“It is an opportunity for Dubai to take the lead in this market. Right now, there are a lot of environments and conversations going on internationally about creating a best asset class approach,” he said. Jonathan Levin, Co-Founder of Chainalysis at the World Government Summit.

“Dubai has the potential to become a modelor how this regulation of the sector should be carried out. It will allow for a much more tangible example that people can look up to as the regulatory architecture of the industry and strikes the right balance between economic growth, fostering innovation behind the industry, and protecting investors and public safety,” continued Levin. before the press.

The Gate building in the business and financial district of the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in Dubai. PHOTO/REUTERS

Despite the fact that both the Central Bank of the UAE and other entities do not accept cryptocurrencies as legal currency, and other world entities do not, their use is beginning to spread rapidly. Dubai, for this, also worked on a system that would control this market and, for this, established the Regulatory Authority for Virtual Assets (VARA). It operates throughout the emirate, where it carries out its work to regulate the cybercurrency sector.

The analysis platform of this market ensures that, in the Middle East area, more than 271.7 billion dollars have been received in cryptocurrencies between June 2020 and June 2021. This represents 6.6% of global virtual currency activity. What’s more, Emirates ranks third with the highest volume of cryptocurrency transactionswith 25,500 million dollars and only behind Turkey and Lebanon.

The world is getting ready to adapt the virtual money system, but even so, many countries still fear its full incorporation. World entities always opt to continue with the current system, since they ensure that illegal activities occur much more frequently.

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC – Representations of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin

The data ensures that, during 2021, the greatest crime has been committed regarding this matter. In that year, there have been $14 billion in illegal transactions. This means 567% more cybercrime than the previous year, according to the Chainalysis report.

Levin for his part, comments that, although right now it is a booming market, it will still take a long time for the industry to fully finance itself. “Right now it is affecting the lives of hundreds of millions of people, but not billions. We have to get to the point where there are billions of people actually accessing crypto in their lives for it to be fully adopted.”

The Emirates is becoming more and more a potential player in the world market and thanks to its innovative measures it is entering this system. Thanks to its movements, it is promoting the nation to become a benchmark in certain sectors for other countries, which are already beginning to look closely at what they do the gulf states so they can do it too.