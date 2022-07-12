The Emmy Awards are about to announce their nominees and “The Squid Game” hopes to make history

“The Squid Game” and “Stranger Things”, both Netflix series are among the favorites for nominations for the Emmy Awards, the most important recognitions on television.

The South Korean series “The Squid Games” could make history if it were to sweep the nominations, as it would be the first non-English-language production to enter the “Oscars of television” domination. And although Netflix, like HBO, tend to be the owners of the Emmy nominations, this 2022 could be the year of Hulu, the Disney streaming network that only works in the United States and specializes in more adult content, which in our region would become Star +. The creator of the successful drama “The Handmaid’s Tale”, which triumphed at the 2017 ceremony, has grown in production.

This year he fights with the miniseries “Dopesick”, in which Michael Keaton plays a doctor in the midst of the opioid epidemic in the United States.

In the same category features “The Dropout,” in which Amanda Seyfried plays disgraced biotech star Elizabeth Holmes; and “Pam and Tommy”, about what actress Pamela Anderson experienced in the 1990s when a private video with sexual content was released.

The comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short as an unlikely trio embarking on the world of crime podcasts, also ranks in Hulu’s bid to rack up more nominations.

THE CLOSE FIGHT OF THE MINISERIES The miniseries category has gained more weight within the Emmy awards with more competitive content year after year. “The White Lotus,” HBO’s satirical look at the world of hypocrisy and wealth of a group of tourists visiting a luxurious Hawaiian hotel, achieved popularity; while Netflix disputes the line with the emotional production “Maid”, which talks about domestic abuse.