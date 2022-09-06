The Emmy Awards Coming to TNT

The 74th installment of the Emmy Awards comes to TNT and TNT Series. The ceremony will take place next Monday, September 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by the actor and comedian from Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson.

It can be seen on TNT (dubbed into Spanish), at 9:00 p.m., Argentine time, with comments and translations by Rafa Sarmiento, Ileana Rodriguez, Florencia Coianis and Sebastián Pinardi. It will also be available on TNT Series, in the original language.

coverage will start one hour before with the pre-show Punto de Encuentro with the details, forecasts and analysis of the main candidates. From the Red Carpet there will be interviews with the artists led by Lety Sahagún and Axel Kuschevatzky, while from the studio Anaís Castro, Heisel Mora and Gerudito will provide all the curiosities of the main event in the television industry.

Who are the nominees?

The largest number of nominations this year was for Succession, which with 25 mentions stands as a favorite and with the possibility of increasing the nine Emmys it has already obtained. They are followed by Ted Lasso (20), The White Lotus (20), Hacks (17), Only Murders In The Building (17) and Euphoria (16).

In the drama category, the nominees for Best Series are Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, The Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession and Yellowjackets. For Best Actress are Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) and Zendaya (Euphoria). For Best Actor, the contenders are Jason Bateman (Ozark), Brian Cox (Succession), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance), and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

In comedy, Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders In The Building, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and What We Do In The Shadows are up for Best Series. The race for Best Actress goes to Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Jean Smart (Hacks). . For Best Actor, the win can go to Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building), Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building) or Jason Sudeikis. (Ted Lasso).

Complete list of nominees.