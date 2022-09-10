The Emmy pool, in search of the best series of the year: ‘Succession’ or ‘The Squid Game’

Two series walk the fine line that separates glory from failure at the Emmy Awards: Succession (HBO Max), a critical success that starts as a favorite with 25 nominations, and the squid game, the boom of the year that has caused a furor from South Korea to the entire world, through Netflix. It has 12 nominations and has made history by being the first non-English language series to opt for best drama. It remains to be seen if the academics dare to concede it in a battle that is presented as a face to face between these two productions, although there are always ‘covered’. Separation (Apple TV +), a science fiction series set in an office and produced by Ben Stiller, could surprise, according to some pools. Fewer options have Ozarks (Netflix) and Better Call Saul (Movistar Plus +), who is looking for a prize as a ‘tribute match’ after saying goodbye to television recently.

The two favorite series will take their ‘war’ to the category of best actor, with the Korean Lee Jung-jae (the squid game) as the best positioned to succeed in the ceremony that Movistar Plus + will broadcast at dawn from Monday to Tuesday. He must defeat Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, father and son in Succession. Even Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Adam Scott (Separation). It seems clearer that there is the statuette for Zendaya for her applauded role in euphoria (HBO Max), another of the series of the year that could be sufficiently recognized with the award for its protagonist, turned into a great Hollywood star. Melanie Lynskey (yellowjacketsMovistar Plus+) is also in the running.

the best comedies

ted lasso (AppleTV+) and Hacks (HBO Max) are the comedies that start as favorites. The first won the Emmy last year and the second took the Golden Globe. Now the tiebreaker is played, although there are two new applicants: Abbott College Y Only murders in the building (DisneyPlus+). also highlights Barry (HBO Max), whose protagonist, Bill Hader, who plays a hit man, has all the chances to succeed as an actor, if Jason Sudeikis (ted lasso) and Steve Martin (Only murders in the building). It is taken for granted that actress Jean Smart, star of Hackswill win as it did at the Golden Globes.

The Emmy also seems certain for The White Lotus (HBO Max) as a miniseries. In this section, the favorite actress is Amanda Seyfried, for The Dropout (Disney+). Michael Keton (dopesick), Sebastian Stan (Pam and TommyDisney+) and Colin Firth (The StaircaseHBO Max) will fight to be the best actor.