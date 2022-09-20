The Emmys went to ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’, Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart

HBO drama “Succession” and comedy “Ted Lasso” both took top honors at the Emmy Awards in a ceremony that doled out their awards among repeat winners and also honored several rookies.

“Succession” won the award for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards. The third season of the HBO drama starring Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong about a media monarch and the children who seek to succeed him took the top prize on Monday night, as did the second season in 2020.

Sarah Snook reacts as “Succession” wins the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP/Mark Terrill

)

Netflix’s “The Crown” won best drama last year. , when “Succession” was between seasons. “Succession” beat out its competitors “Better Call Saul”, “Euphoria”, “Ozark”, “Severance”, “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things” and “Yellowjackets”.

Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart were repeat winners at the Emmy Awards on Monday, as the ceremony also honored several first-time winners, including Lizzo, Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game” and Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary.

Jason Sudeikis accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for “Ted Lasso” at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Mark Terrill/Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)

“Thank you for creating such a safe space to make this show so difficult,” said Zendaya, a two-time winner of “Euphoria,” the drama series about teens and their difficult coming of age.

“My greatest wish for ‘Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people. Thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I carry them with me and I carry them with” her character, Rue, too, Zendaya said.

Zendaya wins the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “Euphoria” at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. (AP/Mark Terrill)

Sudeikis won his second straight trophy for the football comedy “Ted Lasso,” with Smart matching that haul for the stand-up comedy “Hacks.” Sudeikis gave a rare salute at the television consumer awards ceremony.

“Thank you to the people who watch this show and enjoy it as much as we enjoy doing it,” he said.

Ralph brought the Emmy Awards to a halt by accepting the award for best supporting actress in a comedy for “Abbott Elementary” with a short but poignant song of affirmation.

“I am an endangered species, but I do not sing a victim song. I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs,” she yelled. She then encouraged anyone who doubts her dream: “I’m here to tell you that this is what believing looks like.”

The audience, including Lizzo and many of television’s biggest stars, rose to their feet in cheers for Ralph.

Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary” at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Mark Terrill/Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)

As Lizzo herself accepted the award for Best Competitive Series for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” she gave another emotional pep talk.

“When I was a child, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me,” said the musical artist.

“Ted Lasso” co-star Brett Goldstein won comedy supporting actor, while “Succession”’s Matthew Macfadyen and “Ozark’s” Julia Garner earned drama series supporting actor honors.

“It is my great pleasure and privilege to play this crazy gift of a role in this wonderful show,” Macfadyen said in accepting the trophy for his role as a scheming member of a media empire family.

Garner was among the winners who took advantage of covering all the bases by thanking her husband and others in an on-screen message.

“The White Lotus” collected several honors, including best limited or anthology series.

Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmys with a tribute to television, dismissing Tik-Tok as “little vertical television” and a musical number saluting the show’s theme songs, from “Friends” to “The Brady Bunch” and Game of Thrones”.

Oprah Winfrey, right, presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie to Michael Keaton, left, for “Dopesick” at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, May 12. September 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Mark Terrill/Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)

Once the music stopped, Thompson provided a mic drop moment, announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first host.

Winfrey took the stage with an Emmy statuette and declared the night “a party!” The first prize of the night went to Michael Keaton for his role in “Dopesick”. Winfrey and Keaton hugged before she handed over her trophy.

“It means something,” Keaton said of the award for playing a caring doctor trapped by addiction to his patients. He went on to recall the “magic” of meeting television when his father won a set in a raffle and thanked his parents for not making fun of his youthful attempts at acting.

Amanda Seyfried won the trophy for lead actress in a limited series for “The Dropout,” in which she played unlucky Silicon Valley wunderkind Elizabeth Holmes. She thanked a list of family and colleagues and even her dog, Finn.

Murray Bartlett won best supporting actor for the limited series “The White Lotus,” a tragicomedy set in a Hawaiian resort. Jennifer Coolidge, who won best supporting actress for the show, delighted the audience by dancing to music that was meant to interrupt her thank you speech.

The award for best variety talk show went to “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” and the stand-up special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” won best writing for a comedy special.

“Goodnight everyone. I’ll go home. I’m not like a bad winner, but I’m going home because I can’t get over this right now,” an outmatched Carmichael told the audience.

Monday’s show’s vibrant start was a far cry from top drama contenders that include the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” the bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and ruthless family. Even the comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champion, took a dark turn at storytelling.

The first arrivals on the show’s gold carpet set a fun and upbeat tone despite temperatures hovering in the 80s with unseasonable humidity in downtown Los Angeles. The glamor was back with a bit of metallic shine and lots of bright color as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and her fellow stars posed for the photographers.

While HBO’s “Succession,” which won best drama series in 2020, and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” are seen as top contenders for top series honors, there’s a chance for surprises. Netflix’s “Squid Game,” a global sensation, would be the first non-English-language drama series to win an Emmy.

On the comedy side, acclaimed ABC newcomer “Abbott Elementary” could become the first broadcast show to win best comedy since the network’s “Modern Family” in 2014. It’s also among the few contenders this year, along with “Squid Game.” field a substantial number of nominees of color.

Elle Fanning arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong / Jae C. Hong/invision/ap)

At the Emmy creative arts ceremonies earlier this month, the mockumentary-style show about educators at an underfunded Philadelphia school won the trophy for best comedy series. “Succession” won the drama series casting award.

“The Crown,” last year’s big winner, was out of the running this time because it fell out of the Emmy eligibility period. The dramatized account of Queen Elizabeth’s reign and family life will return for its fifth season in November, as Britain mourns the loss of its longest-serving monarch, who died on Thursday aged 96.

AP reporter Beth Harris contributed to this report.