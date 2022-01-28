The emoji of the “pregnant” man arrives on the iPhone, the image of the controversy – Corriere.it

from Alessio Lana

In iOS 15.4 there will also be the non-binary version but there are already those who have thought of using them in another way

For the pregnant woman no one had said anything but the announcement of the landing of the pregnant man emoji on Apple devices (and Android) has sparked some reactions. And that’s not the only news. There is also a third image in expectation that we can use once iOS 15.4 is officially released (for now only in Beta), the pregnant person, the pregnant person, therefore without sex (or gender).

As Emojipedia points out, the two new emojis they were born to represent trans men, non-binary people or women with short hair. After all, the Unicode Consortium, the body that oversees the release of emojis, has been fighting for inclusiveness for years now. Hence the human pictograms in various colors and the male, female and non-binary versions of Santa Claus, dancers or the cook, to name a few. Not without controversy. In 2016, the landing of over one hundred female emojis had provoked various reactions. There are those who applauded the choice, those who opposed it and those who instead started from another assumption. Emoji, she said, must be like emoticons, they must not represent humans but situations, professions and sensations such as the stainless all-yellow smiley.

The curious side is that the use of pregnant men is not limited only to these groups, as Emojipedia points out. As always, the interpretation of emojis is free and often escapes the intentions of its creators. So that baby bump is already used to indicate a large meal or a powerful drink. We users give meaning to digital pictograms and this is not the only image that over time has gone beyond its original meaning.

The problem, so to speak, was that that belly was also at the center of a political attack. It was launched by Tucker Carlson, Fox News host known for misogynist and racist controversy (Pregnant women will go to fight our wars, he said about the need to recruit more women into the US military). In the video below you can see him on the air mocking the new emoji: she looks more constipated than pregnant, but who are we to judge her? the peak of her fine analysis.