The emotion with “Coraline” by Maneskin, Fiorello’s “booster”. Ornella Muti remembers Ugo Tognazzi who cooked for her in San Pellegrino

The first evening of the 72nd Sanremo Festival. Fiorello greets the audience: «I’m your third dose: I’m the entertainment booster». Standing ovation for the Maneskin. Ornella Muti and filming with Dino Risi in San Pellegrino Terme. The applause for Berrettini and the sound of Medusa.

Twelve artists competing, the return of the Maneskin, the dance of the Meduza, the surprise Matteo Berrettini and of course Fiorello. Everything is ready for the first evening of the 72nd Sanremo festival, starting tonight (Tuesday 1 February, starting at 8.45 pm) on Rai1. On stage, next to the artistic director and conductor Amadeus, there will be Ornella Muti, icon of Italian cinema, 50 years of career and over 200 films with the greatest directors: between lightness and commitment, she will also bring the themes of eco-sustainability to the Ariston .

The first 12 big players in the race (the exit order is being defined): Gianni Morandi, Noemi, The List Representative, Yuman, Giusy Ferreri, Dargen D’Amico, Achille Lauro feat. Harlem Gospel Choir, Rkomi, Mahmood & Blanco, Michele Bravi, Ana Mena and Massimo Ranieri. Their songs will be voted, separately, by the three members of the Jury of the Press, TV, Radio and Web (which will weigh 33% for press and TV, 33% for the web, 34% for radio) and there will be so the first ranking of the festival.

“Marcato a uomo” for months, Fiorello will return to the Ariston, for two or perhaps three moments of show in which he will involve his friend Amadeus and will make a splash with the public, back to fill the theater. And he who knows if he does not measure himself in some “exchange” also with Berrettini, who has just risen to sixth place in the ATP ranking.

Opening in style also thanks to the return “home” of the Maneskin, on the stage that consecrated them in 2021 with Zitti e buona, projecting them towards an unstoppable international ride. Debut at the festival for Meduza: the trio of Italian producers Mattia Vitale, Simone Giani and Luca De Gregorio, 8 billion streams, hundreds of certifications worldwide, will be on stage with Hozier, with whom he shares the record song Tell It To My Heart .

20.50: We start with an Amadeus excited by the presence of the public in the room, albeit in compliance with the anti Covid restrictions. “Either it’s the age, since I’m about to turn 60, or it’s the presence of the public: we missed you so much. Welcome back », said the conductor and artistic director, starting the event. The first singer on stage Achille Lauro with «Domenica» together with the Harlem Gospel Choir.

09.05 pm: At the side of Amadeus on stage Ornella Muti. She is the one to present the second singer in the competition: winner of Sanremo young here is Yuman with the song “Ora è qui”. Ornella Muti, the first co-host of the Festival, has a wonderful memory of the history of Sanremo: a festival with my dad who left us very early: she invited us to sit on the sofa, to see Gigliola Cinquetti singing I have no age and to listen carefully to the words of the song ».

Ornella Muti

The actress then introduced Noemi who returns to the Ariston stage for the seventh time in a long dress like a pink cloud. She sings “I love you I don’t know how to say.”

Noemi

9.30 pm: Gianni Morandi enters the scene, who returns to Sanremo in the race after 22 years and ten from the experience as a conductor, and shows signs of emotion on his face when he is greeted by the warm applause of the public. “A myth of the Italian song” defines it Amadeus, introducing Morandi’s performance to the notes of Open All Doorswritten for him by Jovanotti and arranged by Mousse T. And at the end he shouts «Fantasanremo», to the delight of the participants in the phantasy dedicated to the festival.

Gianni Morandi

Fiorello

“I missed you, I’m your third dose, I’m the entertainment booster”: Fiorello enters the scene from outside the Ariston brandishing a thermometer with which he measures the fever of the spectators, and immediately does what he does best, the audience warmer and jokes about his friend Amadeus stalker who has marked him tightly to get him back to the Ariston. “I don’t want to see you again, except at the funeral,” jokes the showman.

“I feel a little bit Mattarella: he didn’t want to come back either, he had made his plans, he wanted to do The Voice Senior”, jokes Fiorello on the Ariston stage and then calls the applause for the President of the Republic. Fiorello also jokes about Draghi: “he wanted us to go to the Quirinale, he had already prepared the end-of-year speech to unified banks”. Then Fiorello and Amadeus sing a medley of “sad songs sung to an overwhelming rhythm”. «It is a very sad period but sadness must be fought: is there sadness? And one makes a good mood. Are there the very sad songs? And one sings them in a cheerful way », is the showman’s recipe.

10pm: The Lista Representative and then Michele Bravi perform. Every promise is a debt. And so Amadeus leaves the Ariston to fetch the Maneskins from the hotel, as he had told him, convincing them to return to the festival after last year’s victory.Driving an electric golf car, Ama, dressed as a chauffeur, took the boys to the theater by driving through the streets of Sanremo. On stage, in total black, they sing “Shut up and good”. For the super-guests there is also the standing ovation of the Ariston.

Massimo Ranieri

The tennis player Matteo Berrettini

10.20 pm: Massimo Ranieri returns to the Sanremo stage with an emotional “Letter from Beyond the Sea” and then Mahmood and Blanco with “Chills”. Number 6 in the ATP world ranking, the tennis player Matteo Berrettini came tonight to get the applause of the Ariston: “You didn’t hear my heartbeat: thank you all, this is a different stage for me, I don’t have a racket, I don’t I feel so at ease … »smiles the Roman tennis player, elegant in his tuxedo. “In front of you – Amadeus tells him – there are only champions like Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, but sooner or later they will retire”. And Berrettini: «I’m trying to beat them while they’re still on tour». At the Australian Open, where he was then overtaken in the semifinals by Rafa Nadal, «the public was not like that. After four hours and more of battle I got the adrenaline out, the nastiness and I used the energy to win the game and I think this was appreciated ». With his girlfriend Ajla they see each other “at tournaments, she lives in Florida, I live in Europe, my life is always around”. Fiorello arrives on stage, who worked with his father Luca Berrettini and greets the entire family of the tennis player in the audience. The showman remembers when as a boy he dreamed of practicing this sport (“but my father told me: either we eat, or you play tennis”) and appeals to young people: “Get closer to this sport, today it has become accessible”.

11 pm: The big race continues with Ana Mena and Rkomi. Change of dress for Ornella Muti dressed by Francesco Scognamiglio first with a flesh-colored tulle dress, embroidered in 3D with Swarovski crystals and then with a black silk dress.

11.20 pm: They return to the stage and excite the Maneskin with “Coraline”, a fable about adolescence but not with a happy ending. Damiano, the Maneskin frontman, is moved at the end of the group’s second outing. The singer, after having sung the song “Coraline” and having received the tribute of the public, is moved to tears. Amadeus applauds him and hugs him.

11.30 pm: A roundup of the actors and directors with whom he has worked in his 50-year career and over 200 films: it is the homage to cinema that Ornella Muti makes on the Ariston stage. Faces scroll in the background“Ugo Tognazzi knew I was shy, scared, he acted as my elder brother, he was very ironic, generous, funny, he cooked for the whole crew”. Just remembering the shooting of “Primo amore” in 1978 by Dino Risi in San Pellegrino with Tognazzi, the actress revealed that the Cremonese actor cooked for her and the crew in the Grand Hotel.

In the roundup Muti then recalled Alberto Sordi “cheerful, nice, ironic, being with him was like being with one of us”; Paolo Villaggio «fabulous, very intelligent, witty, even very cynical»; Massimo Troisi “was hungry for life, it was as if he had a time that he knew could expire at any moment”. And then Alain Delon, «handsome», Gerard Depardieu, «a whirlwind», Sylvester Stallone, «unique», Francesco Nuti, «a very simple boy, tied to his roots, I greet him with so much love». And then the appeal of the actress: «Please, go to the cinema, to the theater, they give us emotion and magic».

Jellyfish

00.00: After Giusi Ferreri i arrive Medusa, the Italian techno house group has risen to prominence with hits such as “Lose Control” and “Piece of Your Heart”. Among the actors who animated the first evening of the Festival also Raoul Bova and Claudio Gioè.

Raoul Bova

“Nature must be protected and preserved a little: it is important to leave the world in a better way than we have reduced it to”. Ornella Muti brought her reflections on the environment to the Ariston stage. “There are associations that support it – explains the actress – and I have chosen one that is a project: it allows you to give a tree or a wood as a gift. I decided to give a tree to you – she says to Amadeus – and to the other traveling companions. Your tree is an oak, it is located in southern Italy and there it will be grown and protected with love. Everyone must do it, it is a gift that is good for those who receive it but also for those who do it ”.

00.41 am: The Sanremo festival pays homage to Franco Battiato. An excerpt from “La cura” by the singer-songwriter, who passed away in May of last year, from the 2007 Festival was projected on the curtain. The orchestra, conducted by maestro Leonardo De Amicis, accompanied part of the video.

And it is time for the provisional ranking of the first evening of the Sanremo Festival. «I greet you, my adventure is over. Last year it was a bit heavy, coming back here and finding the audience full thrilled me very much »: Fiorello suggests that his presence in Sanremo will end with the first evening. “It will be a great festival and tomorrow will be an amazing episode with Checco Zalone ». Accept, however, to read as usual, the end-of-evening ranking with Amadeus.

Here is the provisional ranking: Mahmood and Blanco, The List Representative, Dargen D’Amico, Gianni Morandi, Massimo Ranieri, Noemi, Michele Bravi, Rkom, the Achille Lauro, Giusy Ferreri, Yuman, Ana Mena.

