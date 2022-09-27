The emotional gesture of Margot Robbie with a deaf fan that has devastated networks

On October 7, one of the most anticipated films of the year arrives: amsterdam. Starring Christian bale, margot robbie and John David Washington, among others, the film tells the story a brutal murder shocked this town in 1930 and these three are prime suspects so they’ll have to clear their names.

the actress of Barbie went this weekend to an event held in London to present the film and has dazzled with a beautiful black cut-out dress, however, it has not been precisely for this reason that everyone is talking about her right now.

During the red carpet, Margot has been greeting little by little the fans present, when one of them has begun to make some gestures that she has quickly recognized: it was sign language. “I know how to speak it!”, She has responded to this assistant and has asked his companion to hold a book that he was carrying so that she could speak in this language with this deaf fan.

Margot Robbie and her fluency when speaking sign language

Among some gestures in which it has been noted that the actress has a brutal release to express herself with signs, she has also been saying it out loud so that the rest would understand: “Nice to meet you.”

After this, the networks have quickly begun to comment on this episode, since they had no idea that Margot speak so well the language of the deaf.