The emotional letter written by Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt

10/13/2022

In 2021, Angelina Jolie wrote a letter to Brad Pitt explaining the reasons for their separation

After Angelina Jolie’s latest complaint to Brad Pitt, in which she accused him of “suffocating” one of her children during a family trip, in which the actress also denounced an aggression towards her. These would be one of the main reasons that would lead the American couple to travel separate pathsaccording to the emotional letter that the American actress sent in 2021 to her ex-partner.

Six years after the announcement of the separation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the disputes between the two have been intensifying more and more. Mainly for the properties that the couple had in common, with the Chateau Miraval being their main conflict. This huge mansion in the south of France, which hosted her wedding, has more than 30 hectares of vineyards, which were exploited by the couple in order to market their own brand of wine. This business also marked a before and after in the relationship, especially after Brad Pritt’s lawsuit against the mother of her children, who sold her part of the vineyards and her residence.

“A place that held the promise of what could beand where I thought I would grow old”

After these new events, the ET media has compiled the email that Angelina sent to Brad in January 2021. Through this letter, the actress tried to explain the feelings and motives that had led him to formalize his divorce: “I put this in writing for don’t get too excited“.

Next, he informed Pitt of his intention to sell his part of the family residence in France. For Angelina the Château Miraval It was very important, it was the memory that he wanted to leave his children. “It is the place where we brought the twins home, and where we were married on a plaque in memory of my mother. A place where the promise of what could be and where I thought I’d get old. Even now it is impossible to write this without crying. I have treasured my memories of what was a decade ago. But it is also the place marks the beginning of the end of our family, and a business that focuses on alcohol.

With the latter, Jolie refers to the bad times that the family lived in the castle, emphasizing the alcoholism that Brad Pitt went through. “I cannot be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol, when the alcoholic behavior it hurt our family so deeply.” “I was hoping this place could bring us peace and light. Now I really see how you wanted me out of it, and I’m sure you’ll like getting this email.”