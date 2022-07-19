The emotional life story of Damián Betular: “Loneliness does not…”

Tuesday, July 19, 2022



Damián Betular became one of the most famous chefs in the country. However, no one imagined the hard life story behind the great success. Some time ago the jury said: “I always liked to do things with my hands. That’s why I chose a technical secondary school. I wasn’t interested in going to a high school or one focused on economics.”

“I consider myself a city person, but I always liked all that, being close to fruits and vegetables, going to the errands and following traditions. At home, gastronomy was always something important. Eating at my grandmother’s on Sundays was a great ceremony,” she added.

He continued: “I love to draw, in school it was my favorite subject, it helped me connect with something of my own. And then I incorporated this as part of the creative process of making a menu. When I came to Buenos Aires. Not having been afraid, encouraging me to study what I wanted, that is something that marked me and I thank God”.

“And I love this city. In hospitality, it is easy to travel to another destination, I know that abroad I would earn more money, but here are the people I love and I am convinced that we can do brilliant things without having to look so much abroad. These are stages. Now is this, I’m alone, focused on work, I’ve had partners and I had a good time, I have great friends who are also family to me. And I don’t suffer loneliness“, he confessed.

It was then that he gave details of his childhood: “My grandmother, her sister-in-law and another great-aunt lived on the same block, so the typical thing on Sundays was to go from house to house. One made the gnocchi, the other cannellonianother Sorrentino, was the most fun”, said the pastry chef, who commented that his first sweet recipe was “an inverted cake with canned pineapple”.

That was not all because he also talked about love in his life and the requirements that his next partner must meet: “I’m not looking for a partner but I’m open to meeting someone interesting at any time and place. Who knows how to cook because I don’t want to do it anymore more. I don’t cook at home”

The famous pastry chef cooked for international celebrities such as Emma Watson, Barack Obama, among others.