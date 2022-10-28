The emotional message of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, months after his 80th birthday

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is one of the great artists of music in Spanish and this year he returned with everything to the stage and also to television. In addition to going through several countries in the region with his hits, he is part of the jury of the Argentine reality show ‘Sing with me now’.

The truth is that the Puma Rodriguez prepares every night to evaluate more than a dozen participants who pass through the floor to put their voice to the test and start their musical career. This week, the singer was surprised by an amateur colleague who performed his song ‘De punta a punta’.

Related news

“Singing this song with El Puma is incredible. The truth is that it is a dream night. One says that he is never old, right? I’m turning 56 in a few months. And that they keep summoning one, with so many beautiful voices, it’s beautiful,” said the participant at the end of his presentation while the Puma Rodriguez She looked at him visibly excited. Then they sang together already cappella a verse of the song ‘De punta a punta’ and left everyone surprised.

immediately the Puma Rodriguez He replied: “I’m still there and I’m between two rockers and a rock specialist. You don’t have to call yourself old, brother. You’re fine physically, you’re fine with your voice, you’re fine with everything…. I think you have to retire of teaching to dedicate yourself to singing. You have the chance to live from that too. It’s not to fool you but you have conditions. You have the looks, you have the voice, you have the tuning, you have the charisma, you have the family, you have many things. But no tell yourself old, brother”.

Puma Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

Finally the Puma Rodriguez He recalled that in January of next year he will be 80 years old and commented: “I am beginning a second stage in my life. And I want to take advantage of every day of my life to give what I have in my heart, in my soul… All the love I can give. What’s more: I want to break a Guinness record with people’s photographs. They don’t ask me if I want to take photos, I tell them: ‘I want to take a photo with you’. I’m the one who asks for the photo , because I want to be in the hearts of many people before saying goodbye. I’m almost asking for a clue, but I still have time.”