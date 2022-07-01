Entertainment

The emotional message that the daughter of José Luis Rodríguez, “El Puma”, made public

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

The renowned singer José Luis Rodríguez, also known as “The Puma“, again it is newsworthy, although this time it would be due to his daughter Genesis. The “Puma” Rodríguez, is a Venezuelan singer, actor, businessman and music producer. Rodriguezsigned his first record contract with the company “Producer of Records Velvet” in 1966 and recorded his first LP entitled “José Luis…favorito!” in December.

Genesis Rodriguez is an American actress, known for her roles in the telenovelas “Telemundo Prisionera”, “Dame chocolate” and “Doña Bárbara”. In Miami, the actress landed a recurring role on the American series “Days of our Lives” and was a special guest on the television series’ rerun of “Bravo Top Chef.” Genesis came to Hollywood with the movie “Hours”, the last movie in which actor Paul Walker acted before his death.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How much does the French castle cost for which Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fighting

2 mins ago

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged in the biggest SECRET

3 mins ago

how is the relationship between Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

14 mins ago

Kim Kardashian still thin after her drastic weight loss, she reveals her wasp waist

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button