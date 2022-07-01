The emotional message that the daughter of José Luis Rodríguez, “El Puma”, made public

The renowned singer José Luis Rodríguez, also known as “The Puma“, again it is newsworthy, although this time it would be due to his daughter Genesis. The “Puma” Rodríguez, is a Venezuelan singer, actor, businessman and music producer. Rodriguezsigned his first record contract with the company “Producer of Records Velvet” in 1966 and recorded his first LP entitled “José Luis…favorito!” in December.

Genesis Rodriguez is an American actress, known for her roles in the telenovelas “Telemundo Prisionera”, “Dame chocolate” and “Doña Bárbara”. In Miami, the actress landed a recurring role on the American series “Days of our Lives” and was a special guest on the television series’ rerun of “Bravo Top Chef.” Genesis came to Hollywood with the movie “Hours”, the last movie in which actor Paul Walker acted before his death.

The daughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez It is also part of a successful Netflix series. “The Umbrella Academy” is a 2019 American superhero platform series developed by Steve Blackman. It is an adaptation of the homonymous comic series written by Gerard Way since 2007 and published by “Dark Horse Comics”. Its first season premiered in 2019, the second season in 2020.

The series, Netflix renewed the series for a third season which premiered on June 22, 2022. In said series Genesis Rodriguez plays the character of Sloane. Thus, the actress gave fans a heartfelt message in which she thanks her for her success. “Thank you guys for the overwhelming amount of love. Thank you for loving Sloane as much as I do,” wrote the daughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez.

Furthermore, the same Jose Luis Rodriguez he congratulated his daughter on his social networks and promoted the premiere of the series. “Today is the world premiere of the third season of #UmbrellaAcademy on @netflix @netflixlat How proud to see you there my girl @genirodriguez #Geni Now I’m a fan of #Number5 #Sloane @umbrellaacad”, she wrote “The Puma“