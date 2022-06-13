Gal Gadot: the emotional moment of her coronation as Miss Israel | Instagram

The beautiful actress who gives life to the character of Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, has an impressive career that has placed her as one of the most famous artists in the world of superheroes. She is not only recognized around the world for her participation in the franchise of DC Comicsbut also for a large number of exploits.

Her participation in ‘Fast and Furious’ and in the thriller ‘Death on the Nile’ have placed her on the map as a versatile and malleable artist, who can adapt to any skin that is required without complications. In fact, she has increased her popularity rating within social networks, creating a loyal community of fans.

But this wonderful career began almost twenty years ago, when she was crowned in one of the most important beauty pageants in the world. It all goes back to when Gal Gadot She was just 18 years old in 2004 and was one of many contestants to win the title of Miss Israel.

On several occasions, the actress has mentioned that she entered the contest against her will, being almost forced by her friends and her mother, who saw a lot of potential as a model in the young Gadot.

Despite attempts to be taken seriously, the Israeli showed no signs of enthusiasm throughout the contest as it was not what she planned for her future and she had been nominated as a candidate without knowledge of the facts. In past interviews she confessed that she even made a special effort not to win.

Gal Gadot: the emotional moment of her coronation as Miss Israel. Source: Instagram



But her tactics were not efficient and to everyone’s surprise, including herself, she managed to take home the crown as Miss Israel, serving her reign for a whole year before enlisting in the army of her country of origin to fulfill military service. required for two years.

During her time as a beauty queen, Gal Gadot She had the opportunity to participate in the other biggest pageant, Miss Universe, representing Israel. She again didn’t like the news, but she was forced to do it, now across the nation. Despite the good forecasts, the black-haired woman failed to be crowned this time.

Her acting career would begin until the age of 22, when she decided to take advantage of all the attention that beauty pageants gave her and went to the United States in search of opportunities to break into the big screen.

Although at first it was not easy and he even thought about abandoning this project, over time Gal Gadot She managed to be one of the most famous women in her native Israel.

