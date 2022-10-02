the emotional moment when rescuers kneel to pray and recount how the search for victims was

Quickly, the brigades continued with the work and the teamwork of the different relief bodies and other institutions that supported it was vital to locate the bodies of Olga Emilia Choz Ulin, 38, and her daughter, Hellen Michelle Mejía Choz, 15.

The tasks of searching for the mother and daughter who fell into the sinkhole that formed on the Concepción road, in Villa Nueva, They took a turn on Thursday, September 29, when rescuers alerted that the vehicle in which they were traveling had been located.

The expectation grew with the passing of the minutes and the relatives of the mother and daughter were also on the spot to obtain news regarding the discovery.

Cameras and live broadcasts on Facebook They captured when the car was extracted with machinery and the two bodies were also recovered.

Each lifeguard has a story of what they experienced during their support to locate the victims and provide a response to the family.

One of these was the search brigade of the Volunteer Firefighters who, with equipment in hand, left the area of ​​the sinkhole and they formed a circle to praywhile to one side the place of the tragedy could be seen.

The moment was captured by those present, who regretted what happened.

The thanks for their work were immediate from the people who witnessed what happened.

Francisco Obando, head of the rescue brigade of the Volunteer Firefighters, expressed the experience of having supported in the emergency.

“It is an honor for us and thanks to the sacrifice and to God who enlightened us to deliver the bodies of his family for a Christian burial”, the lifeguard told a relative of the victims.

He added: “Humanly we did what we couldit took a little while but the objective was achieved, we are here to serve you”.

“God bless you for that hard work you always carry out,” one of the people present highlighted.

Obando said three rescue brigades made up of 50 firefighters who worked 24-hour shifts joined.

“We are also human and one feels good when the goal is achieved and doing a good job after a lot of effort,” he stressed.

Elements of the Volunteer Fire Rescue Brigade were present for more than 124 hours in the sinking of Villa Nueva. pic.twitter.com/FFLXmsOCkS — Volunteer Firefighters (@BVoluntariosGT) September 30, 2022

He recalled that they have made several rescues, but this was one of the most difficult due to the dangerous terrain to get to where the vehicle was.

“We do not think if our life is in danger, we are thinking about saving another lifebut we know that we are here to save them”, said one of the Volunteer Firefighters.

“Several days have passed, and the courage of the Departmental Municipal Firefighters, Volunteer Firefighters and UHR of the Guatemalan Army have completed their mission”the Departmental Municipal Firefighters highlighted on their Twitter account.

Images on social networks show the effort and dedication of this relief body to help locate the two victims.

“Today we come on behalf of our institution and I want to thank you for these six days of effort that you made, enduring cold, hunger and the rains for coming to support the family that is here today. Thank you very much for that work, we are not heroes, we are simple firefighters who are at the service of the population”, Debbye Cáceres, commander of the Departmental Municipal Fire Department of Bárcenas, Villa Nueva, stated.

“We are saving people we don’t know because there is also someone waiting for them at home, “said one of the rescuers.

The group knelt down to pray and thank God for having supported the search efforts.

The work of the Guatemalan Army was also vital in dealing with the emergency. On his Twitter account, he reported that through the Humanitarian and Rescue Battalion managed to extract the vehicle that was still in the sinking that was registered in Villa Nueva.

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction and personnel from the Villa Nueva commune also participated in the rescue tasks.