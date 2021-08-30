The emotional return of Matt Damon

Matt Damon was thrilled to be back in a movie theater.

The actor attended the premiere of his new film, ‘Stillwater’ at the Cannes Film Festival, and admits he was overcome with emotion as he sat down with guests to preview the film for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. .

A video from inside the hall showed him and the cast receiving a standing ovation for five minutes as he was moved to see so many people crammed back into the hall.

And later asked by Variety what made him cry, he said, “The feeling of being back in a movie theater and how much I miss it, and why we do it.”

He added: “It was a great reminder that we need to go as a community of strangers and turn off the lights and have this experience all together at the same time. There is something beautiful and precious about this. I got overwhelmed by the moment because I hadn’t done it for almost two years. It was great. I was happy. I was very moved ”.

Matt previously revealed how he got into the mentality of playing an absent father in the film.

Speaking of the time he spent with the American roughnecks working on his character, he said: “At first they were wary because these are the kinds of people that Hollywood movies often look down on. They were like, ‘What are your intentions? You say you want to play a [a] crude. I think once they saw the script and talked to Tom and me, they realized our intentions were pure and that we were really trying to get it right. And then they couldn’t have been more available “