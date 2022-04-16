The emotional story behind Rafael Borré’s tribute to Freddy Rincón – International Football – Sports

Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré scored a great goal this Thursday in the second leg of the quarterfinal against Barcelona, at the Camp Nou, in the Europa League, and had a very special celebration.

Borré scored the second goal for Frankfurt, 36 minutes into the first half, in a 2-3 victory that eliminated the Catalan team from the competition.

In his celebration, Borré pointed to the number 19 of his shorts, the same one that identified Freddy Rincón in the Colombian National Team.

Rincón died this Wednesday in Cali, after the traffic accident he suffered last Monday.

Tribute to Rincon

After the goal and the victory, Borré spoke about his goal. He said that ever since he played on the sand courts as a child he wanted to score for one of the biggest teams in the world.

“For me it is an explosion of emotions, I remember many things. I would talk to my dad when we were on the sand courts or at the ‘amateur’ level I would dream about it against one of the best teams in the world,” he said.

But he also told why he dedicated the goal to Rincón. “I talked about it with my dad and my family. When I was in Cali on vacation I shared training sessions with him and his son Sebastian, he was a person I felt close to. I was blown away by the news and had it in my head all day,” he told Win Sports.

Then I comment. “Seeing that he wore number 19 in the National Team was something that caught my attention and when I scored the goal it came to my mind quickly and I said I’m going to dedicate it to him, because he is someone who marked a legacy and the least he deserved was something like that”.

“A short time ago I was in Cali on vacation, I had the opportunity to share with him (Freddy Rincón), he was a person who was very close to me, I had him in my mind” Rafael Santos Borré, Frankfurt striker. pic.twitter.com/AUkj9L6LHr – Win News (@NoticiasWin) April 15, 2022

SPORTS