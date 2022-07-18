The emotional story between a father and his daughter that will bring tears to your eyes

A single father discovers that he is terminally ill and decides to enjoy all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac), in the time he has left with her. (Prime Video)

Ready to be seen on Prime Video from july 15 , Don’t Make Me Go is starring Max (John Cho), a single father whose life was changed one day by news about his health. This man discovered that he has a terminal illness, which will prompt him to want to spend more time with his daughter, a teenage girl named Wally (Mia Isaac); since he feels that he must compensate for all the years of love and support that he will not be able to have.

This situation will lead Max to look for ways to repay his daughter for the time he will no longer have for her. So, “with the promise of some long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to come with him on a road trip from California to New Orleans to attend a college reunion.” What the young woman does not know is that her father secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother, who abandoned them a while ago.

“Don’t Make Me Go” is a drama/comedy/adventure/family film. (Prime Video)

casting

In addition to John Cho (Beyond the Moon; Star Trek) Y mia isaac (not ok), Don’t Make Me Go bill with a cast of renowned film figures, of which they are part Josh Thompson, Otis Danji (Aquaman), Stefania LaVie Owen (sweet-tooth), Mitchel Hope, Jen VanEpps, Jemaine Clement (men in black 3), Quentin Warren, Elizabeth Hawthorne Y Kaya Scodelario (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City).

In relation to the production behind this film, the story is created by Vera Herbertwho has also collaborated in the series awkward (2011) and in This Is Us (2016); while the direction is led by the actress, screenwriter and director Hannah Marks, with great experience in the genres of drama and romantic comedy with productions such as Banana Split: a shared dessert Y After all; among other.

John Cho plays Max in “Don’t Make Me Go.” (Prime Video)

Don’t Make Me Go is less than two hours long and has received a 54% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In general, the criticism it has received, especially from the media, has been divided. Some express that it is a “regular” production and for others it is entertaining and emotional enough to give it a try.

For example, Nick Allen of the play list stated, “At its best, it leads to an unforgettable appreciation of the life philosophies that have been bounced around by Herbert’s script and championed by the film’s two lead performances; at worst, he risks being too pretty.”

Mia Isaac plays Wally, Max’s daughter in “Don’t Make Me Go”. (Amazon Studios)

Don’t Make Me Go is a production belonging to Amazon Studios, Big Beach, From Line Pictures Y Reunion Pacific Entertainment. Do not miss it!

