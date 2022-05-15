The emotional walk of Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul through Puerto Rico

After having faced Katie Taylor in Madison Square Garden, Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano and her promoter, Jake Paul, toured Puerto Rico in an emotional welcome.

Amanda Serrano She is a complete Puerto Rican athlete, recognized throughout the boxing world thanks to her talent and skill in the ring. Her ability to adapt to different weight classes and his professional competence in various types of combat, they allowed him to win many titles.

He couldn’t get the title against Katie Taylor in it Madison Square Garden from New Yorkwhere he lost by split decision on cards at the end of 10 rounds. However, it took the Irish on the brink of knockout in the fifth round of the fight. It was a historic night for boxing, because it was the first time that the women’s branch headed the posters of the stadium.

After having taken a few days off from combat, the Puerto Rican left to Puerto Ricowhere she was greeted by fans at the sand medalin San Juan. A space was provided for questions and answers and there was a musical show by the artist Bri La Pelua.

Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul walking around Puerto Rico.

The boxer was seen very excited for the welcome and took the opportunity to show his country to his promoter, the internet celebrity and professional boxer, Jake Paulabove your Ford Explorer with platinum accents that he was able to buy thanks to the promotional agreement he signed with him in 2021.

This luxurious van, which is worth approximately 59 thousand dollarshas an engine 3 liter V6 that allows you to generate a power of 300 horsepower. Thus, it can reach top speed of 234 km/h. Also, you can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.8 seconds.