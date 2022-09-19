the emotional well-being of the patient influences their treatment

It tends to progress more slowly than other types of leukemia, and a significant proportion of patients do not develop symptoms for several years, often leading to a fortuitous diagnosis at a routine check-up.

This slow progress means that, in most patients who are diagnosed, an approach called ‘watchful waiting’ is started, through which the activity of the disease is frequently monitored, but no therapy is indicated at the moment.

To commemorate its World Day on September 1, the ALMA Association disseminated the results of a survey called ´Report on the emotional impact´, which seeks to raise awareness about the need of patients to have additional support and the importance of taking into consideration quality of life as a critical aspect when deciding on treatment.

The survey included the perspective of 313 participants from the United States, including patients (111), relatives who acted as caregivers (100) and oncohematologists (102).

“The emotions that diseases like this generate are universal and there are practically no differences between the sensations that a person experiences when diagnosed with leukemia in Argentina, in the United States, in Europe or in any part of the world. We know a lot about what it passes to the body and bone marrow in a person with leukemia, but we do not discuss enough about the mental and emotional reality of patients, that is why this survey is valuable”, said Fernando Piotrowski, patient and Executive Director of ALMA.

Respondents reported experiencing a wide range of emotions, ranging from anger and bitterness to optimism and gratitude. For those newly diagnosed CLL patients and/or whose medical professionals had indicated watchful waiting, they felt hopeful (41%) and optimistic (36%) and expressed hope for future treatment success and long-term prognosis. term.

Others indicated that they felt anxious, not being able to know when they would need treatment again, and not knowing what was coming next, highlighting the variety and complexity of emotions they experience. Once patients received treatment for the first time, many (42%) felt positive and reported being confident, satisfied, or reassured that the medication was working.

“These results reflect the emotional roller coaster that one experiences in the face of cancer. Many times, conflicting emotions are experienced in the same day. The important thing, as a patient, is to know yourself, to begin to identify which situations greatly alter your own state of mind in order to learning to manage our emotions”, they expressed from ALMA.

Dr. Rosario Custidiano, hematologist at the Hematology and Hematopoietic Transplant Service of the Alexander Fleming Institute, explained: “Ideally, patients should go through a disease such as CLL with emotional support. The results of this survey show the need to generate and strengthen a bond of healthy trust where the dialogue between the patient and his health professional can flow”.

“We must promote the space to talk about the stage of the disease in which the patient is, about the factors that impact the prognosis of results, about the therapeutic objectives that we pursue with the different treatment options available; but more importantly, we must to be able to listen to how this resonates with the patient and thus be able to understand their expectations, limit the anguish and uncertainty and agree on the next steps”, added the specialist.

Meanwhile, nine out of ten surveyed treating physicians maintained that the patient’s emotional well-being influences their adherence to treatment and their ability to cope with what they are going through, but also how their body responds to treatment.

Health professionals consider that the comprehensive approach to the person with CLL is different from that done with other types of cancer, because they practically have to consider this leukemia as a chronic disease, where therapeutic adherence and quality of life are important aspects. critical in determining the treatment of choice.

Dr. Custidiano pointed out that, in this context, “when the disease is active, it requires treatment” and stated: “Today we have what we call ‘targeted therapy’ to differentiate it from traditional chemotherapy. These new drugs can also be given in combination for one or two years, achieving deep responses that are maintained over time for more than 4 years.This disease-free time is also treatment-free time, where the possibility of feeling sick or experiencing adverse events related to it is minimized. Of course, he will have to continue with medical check-ups, but now with a completely different freedom to resume his life”.

It is very important that in parallel with medical advances in terms of diagnostic methods and new treatments, the genuine concern that emerges for the most human aspects and the quality of life that involves not only the patient but all those who intervene is also considered. in the management of oncological and oncohematological diseases.

“The growing role of psycho-oncology or research like the one presented today helps to give quality of life the place it deserves, because it doesn’t matter how you go through an oncological disease: with or without emotional accompaniment, with or without without a good dialogue with our doctor, and with the need to be receiving chronic treatment or with the possibility of time-limited treatments, which favor adherence, decompress the health system, give predictability and more freedom to the patient and really transform their quality of life”, indicated from ALMA.

The bureaucratic obstacles for the delivery of medication or for the approval of a specific study requested by the doctor also affects the quality of life. It is very tiring to present certain documentation over and over again so that they always give you a different excuse, while playing with the health of the person with leukemia.

In this sense, ALMA works hard to manage timely access for patients to what their doctors tell them, convinced that it makes no sense for science to develop ever-improving innovations, if later those who need them cannot access them.

Above all, they insist on this point considering that the advance is so significant for the management of some leukemias, achieving complete remissions with undetectable minimal residual disease for long periods of time, even after finishing the therapeutic schemes. Such is the case of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.