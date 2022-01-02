The “empire” of offshore wind power in Italy

When you hear about off-shoreinevitably, we think of the platforms in the middle of the sea drilling in search of oil. For once (finally), this word will no longer be associated only with pollution and carbon but with sustainability and energy transition thanks to the birth ofwind power in the middle of the sea.

Where the platforms will be born

The Italian project of the Pniec (National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan) by the Mise foresees that by 2030 at least 900 megawatts of offshore wind will have to be installed since at the moment there is no plant in operation. Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia will benefit from most of the 40 projects requested from Terna, the company that manages the national electricity grid. If all the planned plants are really built, Italy would have 17 thousand megawatts (17 Gw) of offshore wind at its disposal, a power 19 times higher than that foreseen by the Pniec.

Numbers and nodes of the project

“ Of the 17 GW, 5.2GW are designed in areas with seabed up to 100 meters, 5.3 GW between 100 and 300 meters and 6.5 GW above 300 MW “, as reported by the Courier service even if in the areas with depths over 100 meters there are some technological issues that will need to be explored. The main node is the “ combination of depth, relevant powers and relevant distances from the coast “who create” strong critical issues “for direct current connections and dynamic cables he explained Corrado Gadaleta, Head of Sustainability and Efficiency of Terna’s Plans. The reason why Puglia and the Major Islands are protagonists is because they are “ the most worrying areas as they are typically lacking in infrastructure “, he stressed to the newspaper. In addition to the coast of Sicily, Sardinia and Puglia, other plants will be installed along the Adriatic coast and the last ones will be distributed between the Ionian and Tyrrhenian Seas.

What will be the first implant

Barring surprises, the first project that will see the light is that of the wind farm in Taranto, the only one that is currently in the construction phase and will come into operation in 2022. This plant will have a power of around 30 MegaWatts with a production of around 55,600 MWh per year, corresponding to the energy needs of 18,500 families. The total investment is around 80 million euros taken from the private funds of the Renexia company, a company active in the renewable energy sector. Apart from the project already in the final phase, those facing Puglia will be at least 12 others: among the most important is the one facing the sea in Brindisi, a “ floating marine wind farm with an installed capacity of approximately 1.2 GW, for an expected annual production of 3.5 TWh, equivalent to the consumption of approximately 1 million Italian households, which would make it possible to reduce 2 million tons of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere per year “.

Similar in power and annual production there is also the project off the southern coast of the province of Lecce thanks to the Odra Energia company. In this case, the technology will allow the positioning of the wind turbines in deeper waters, allowing plants to be built “ without the use of fixed foundations and further offshore than traditional marine wind farms. This feature, in addition to minimizing the impacts on the marine and terrestrial environment during all phases of the project, allows to intercept the wind resource where it is most abundant, increasing the efficiency of the plants. “, says the construction company.

What will happen in Sicily

Eight projects are aimed at the Ionian Sea and the Strait of Sicily, one of which would see the rise of a park wind power composed of 190 floating turbines about 60 km from the coast but the exact location has not yet been revealed. Even in this great power, equal to 2 GW and annual production estimated at around 9TWh. Another project would see the platform rise almost in front of Marsala, 37 km south-west, in the Trapani area: once again there is a floating plant made up of 25 wind turbines of 10 megawatts each. The project is developed by the Danish company Copenhagen Offshore Partners.

Other Italian areas

According to what Terna has made known, Sardinia will also be “equal” with Sicily in terms of projects, eight in total, of which four between the Cagliari and Iglesias coasts and another four off the north-east coast of the island, in the Costa Smeralda area. Tuscany and Romagna are not standing by and have applied to be able to exploit the sea in front of their coasts, especially the stretch of water off the coast of Ravenna where a hub will be built that will produce wind and photovoltaic at the same time to produce electricity and hydrogen green. The last hypothesis on which the experts are working concerns Civitavecchia, where a feasibility study is underway: an initial installation of 270 MW is planned with 27 wind turbines with a height of 250 meters which will be positioned 20-30 km from the Lazio coast in a total maritime space of 25 sq. km.