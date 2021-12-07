News

The employee is the new influencer

From music stars like Taylor Swift And Katy Perry to actors like Will Smith, up to sports like Lionel Messi And LeBron James. They are some of the most famous influencer in the world, that is extremely popular characters on the net, and beyond, who have the ability to influence the behavior and choices of millions of people. It is no coincidence that more and more companies are choosing to rely on these figures to promote their products or services. In addition, the trend to leverage employees to promote internal change has grown in recent years.

The approach used, based on a logic data-driven, aims in particular to identify, using scientific-mathematical methodologies, the people who, within the company organization, exercise a greater degree of influence over their colleagues. They are the so-called social influencer which are identified in change management programs to assign them roles to support change. These are figures that can be divided, through the use of particular metrics, into different clusters based on specific traits. From multifaceted to those most suitable in specific roles, up to social influencers able to connect different worlds.

What help can they provide

“These are figures that it is useful to identify within change management projects with whom you want to promote a change within the organization linked not to technical skills, but to behavioral aspects which are the most difficult to modify” , he observes Marcello Bogetti, director of the Labnet laboratory of the Saa School of Management of the University of Turin. “For example, to encourage greater customer orientation, to promote innovation, to encourage the willingness to work with others or, again, to spread greater empathy within the organization”, he explains. Bogetti, which he adds as another topic for which influencer employees are used is occupational safety. “The latter is an area in which companies have made large investments, but which still remains closely linked to individual behavior, and the same is true for cyber security. Using these figures can therefore help promote tangible change that would otherwise be difficult to reach. “.

Once you have established which cluster they fall into, for each social influencer ad hoc paths can be studied, with the aim of motivating them on specific issues, for example initiatives in support of health and safety in the workplace, and enhancing their role in line with the business objectives. The paths include presentation sessions managed by social influencers; cascade interventions activated by the latter and entrusted to others according to a peer-to-peer logic; ongoing unstructured and informal interventions (use of moments at the physical or virtual coffee machine,
groups and conversations in typical social environments); presentations, illustrations, demonstrations of applications and best practices.

