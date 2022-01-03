The end of an era, from Tuesday no BlackBerry OS phones – Hi-tech

MILAN – Starting from Tuesday 4 January 2022, all BlackBerry smartphones running with the operating system of the same name will stop working. The company will discontinue support for BlackBerry OS 10 and 7.1, in addition to earlier versions. On these devices, it will no longer be possible to make phone calls or receive calls, send or send messages and access the internet.

A block, which has been known for some time, that is, since BlackBerry announced it in September 2020. The BlackBerry branded phones, with Android on board, will continue to work without problems, up to the support provided by Google. Remembering the decision made over two years ago, BlackBerry wanted to thank its customers. “Thanks to our many loyal customers and partners who have followed us over the years. We invite you to learn more about how BlackBerry provides security software and services to businesses and governments around the world.”

And in fact, after having given up the mobile phone market from the hardware point of view, the group had focused exclusively on developing and improving software for companies and professionals, under the name of BlackBerry Limited. The smartphone brand, licensed to the Chinese TCL, passed to the Indian startup OnwardMobility at the end of 2020. This could launch a series of new terminals during the year, at reduced cost, with 5G connection and dedicated mainly to the internal market.