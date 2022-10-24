The end of Black Adam, explained (and criticized)

WARNING: This text is intended to be read only if you have already seen Black Adam and you stayed until the end.

The box office has spoken: after fifteen years pursuing the project, Dwayne Johnson has turned Black Adam in a reality of 67 million dollars in its first weekend, which makes it his highest-grossing film as a leading man. And that’s only if we count the money raised in the United States, since the amount would rise to 140 million globally. It is, after Thor: Love and Thunderthe second most successful premiere of 2022, which seems to have greatly satisfied a The Rock who, by the way, He hasn’t stopped tweeting all weekend.. When a guy like him takes on the weight of a block buster on shoulders like yours, it is logical and natural that everything goes well.

International criticism has not responded in the same way to the call of Black Adamas indicated by its meager 39% on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Entertainment Weekly, the film is what happens when the artists express their desire to become darker… and then they don’t have the guts to fulfill that promise, something that many other commentators have blamed on Johnson and his director, the Catalan Jaume Collet-Serra . We were promised a darker version of the DC Universe, led by an antihero with morals more or less analogous to that of a Dirty Harry with powers, but the result is not so different from the rest of the franchise. All in all, the public’s Tomatometer (that’s a word) is currently at 90%, with which Black Adam seems to be one of those experiences that helplessly confront those who write about cinema and those who, well, go to the cinema.

One of the most talked about moments of the show occurs right at the end, when Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate sacrifices himself for the greater good, the villain is defeated, and Adam renounces sitting on the throne of Kahndaq, since the true sovereignty of the city belongs to the people. That’s when the main credits kick in… and we get to the post-credits sequence, which is giving so much to talk about right now in forums and social networks. Basically, we see Black Adam strolling through the ruins of Ahk-Ton’s palace at night (does he live there now?) when he gets what Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) must mean by “a video call.” In it, the head of Task Force X threatens Johnson’s character with severe consequences if he ever decides to leave Johnson’s city, to which he replies that there is no one on the entire planet capable of standing up to him. “Then I will have to call someone who is not from this planet,” Waller snaps. Black Adam unilaterally cuts the transmission, moment in which we distinguish a silhouette between the smoke and the shadows. Here’s what Waller meant: Superman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, enters the scene with parsimony and a confident smile on his lips. “We have to talk,” she tells Black Adam. And he smiles before the movie really ends.