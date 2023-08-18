The End Of Celebrities Too – Last Notice

Separation of some celebrities in love has become a trend since last few weeks.

The “storm” of breakups likely begins in early 2021 with Karol G and Anuel, followed by Chino Miranda and Natasha Aros at the end of the same year.

Then came the end of Christian Nodal and Belinda, giving way to the rise of Shakira and Pique in mid-2022.

Now, the list has been joined by singers Rosalia and Rau, as well as actress Natalie Portman, whom her husband, former French dancer and choreographer, Benjamin Millepied, was cheating on with climate activist Camille Etienne, 20 years her junior.

Not to mention the divorce of Ricky Martin and Jawan Yosef, icons of loving stability in the LGBTQ+ world.

Whenever these things happen, people make more or less similar comments:

“That? But if Karol G and Anuel recorded dozens of songs together”

“It can’t be, don’t you remember how Chino proposed to Natasha in Angel Falls during the recording of the ‘You Elevate Me’ video clip?”

“Impossible. If only in 2017, Shakira released: I Fell in Love, Cycles, Tons.

In the case of Rosalia, they argue “but they were preparing for their wedding” and a few days ago she said that she would wear a dress from the company of Vivienne, one of the most important fashion designers of the United Kingdom and creators of the punk aesthetic. Westwood (1941–2002), ie…

With Natalie Portman, the real question is “But please, who could be unfaithful to a beautiful woman like her?”

People seem to forget that the stories of celebrities are not much different from the stories of any mortal person, except for the lives of luxury, travel etc that they usually lead.

But, yes, Karol G and Anuel recorded songs together, like of course you and your ex invested in a business, you both bought a motorcycle, a car or an apartment.

Chino did his “Will You Marry Me?” Banner released. over the world’s tallest waterfall in Canaima National Park, but sure you saved yourself a lot of time taking someone out to dinner or buying a wedding ring made from something that looks like gold.

Shakira released dozens of songs as you dedicated several songs (even though they were not yours), you stole someone else’s short poem or you wrote an SMS that looked similar.

There are also many people who have ended their relationships on the eve of marriage or who have been left standing at the altar and do you really want me to tell you how beautiful and intelligent women can be left for someone younger. Has been given?

In fact, a famous study from the University of Cambridge states that as men age, their preference for younger women increases.

Then why are people so scared of these breakups? Are the habits and behavior of celebrities paid more attention than the “normal” people around us?

According to anthropology, our brain is hardwired to associate prestige with adaptive behavior. And since fame is the number one sign of prestige, the more famous they are, the more attention they get.

But sometimes I believe that, deep down, people need two things: a feeling that they are not the only ones who suffer (“the rich cry too”) and a different, grand, eternal Seeking references to love.

For some strange reason, the vast majority believe that if a relationship ends, especially after some bickering, then it wasn’t real or there was never love in it, and the truth is that something beyond reality Neither is it.

Postscript:

There is a fateful film about this separation: ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ (1979) starring Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep, which is one of the main inspirations for ‘Marriage Story’ (2019).

By: Jessica Dos Santos

Tell me your story, write it however you want, together we shape and share it. Spread different forms of love, it is always necessary: lasultimasnoticiasdelamor@gmail.com

