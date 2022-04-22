The end of Corona and Cata, the players who would come to Cruz Azul with Almeyda

The players who could reach Cruz Azul at the hands of Almeyda

April 21, 2022 5:05 p.m.

After revealing the ultimatum that Juan Reynoso has in Cruz Azul, the options to replace him begin to sound, one of them that of Matías Almeyda, who assured that Jaime Ordiales had previously gone looking for him.

More news from Cruz Azul:

He found out that he would be retired at Cruz Azul and Chuy Corona has a new job

But if Matías Almeyda arrives at the cement team, things would change drastically, starting with the change of players. El Pelado knows that he has to bring players he trusts, that is why the first sacrificed would be Jesús Corona, goalkeeper of Cruz Azul.

The constant injuries and the low level shown by Sebastián Jurado would make the Argentine coach think of a trustworthy goalkeeper, Rodolfo Cota, who was champion with Chivas under his command.

The goodbye of Cata Domínguez in Cruz Azul

Shortly after labor relations end, Cruz Azul would have no intention of renewing Julio Domínguez, central defender of the cement team’s quarry who could see his last tournament. If Cata comes out, Almeyda would look for defenders, being able to ask Oswaldo Alanís, a player who had him in San José and Chivas.

More news from Cruz Azul:

Goodbye Reynoso, they did not wait for the tournament to end and Cruz Azul would have a new DT