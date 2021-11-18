The end of Fortnite, a historic date announced

The craziest island in the world is on its way to one of its most epic changes ever. Epic Games announces the end date for Fortnite

This is a true twist on the most dangerous, craziest, and character-filled island we’ve ever known. A message for Epic Games intended for a radical and epochal change for Fortnite. Fans and fans of the title have never abandoned the famous Epic battle royale, but now they must prepare for something truly amazing.

The numerous crossovers over time have shown how Fortnite’s proposal has not disappointed my players. Indeed, numerous unpublished contents that we have seen pass on the island to carry their distinctive brand. See for example a Kratos d from God of War, or a Master Chief from Halo. Not to mention the latest arrivals that have truly amazed everyone such as Naruto, Venom and Carnage. And now?

Epic Games and the new fate of Fortnite

From GameSport news arrives that is incredible and certainly can only change the cards on the table of the famous battle royale. Several reports speak of the official end of the island this season. An event that is now destined to arrive very soon. Coinciding with the Christmas holidays to entertain everyone with lots of surprises and contents? So the end of Chapter 2 Season 8 is almost upon us.

An image has appeared on social media that could represent what will soon happen within the title. There are 4 characters with arms and from behind who are walking towards the cube that seems unstable. This, it seems, is the harbinger of the end of Chapter 2. Obviously, for a few days, the game will be frozen to await the arrival of Chapter 3.

Also read -> Back 4 Blood, developers work to make it easier

Read also -> We have already broken the Elden Ring bosses and still has to come out – VIDEO

As for the date, the leakers, rumor the day 5 of the month of December. Therefore, not only Season 8 ends, but the entire Chapter 2. Therefore, still waiting for a few days, with the end of the year the end of Fortnite we know now is also approaching.