The end of Hangouts, Google’s popular messaging platform

In October 2020, thinking of making life easier in a pandemic and inclined towards telecommuting, Google officially presented Google Workspace, a workspace that made the effort to unify the brand’s productive applications. In it, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Documents, Spreadsheets, Presentations or Meet coexisted. Its main feature was a new adapted chat called Google Chat, which tested, for the first time, several new features for this section. At first, this was exclusive to G Suite customers, but as of this year, it’s free for everyone. It was the final reason why the Hangouts app, Google’s famous messaging platform, begins to say goodbye.

“To date, Hangouts remains the best messaging service that Google has ever produced,” technology experts advanced before the imminent end of the application. How was one of the most popular messaging platforms in recent years born? And why couldn’t it keep up with the competition? Unknowns that have an explanation based on a simple fact: loss of functionality and a lot of pressure for change that ended up boring users.

On August 24, 2005, Google launched its brand’s first instant messaging platform. Google Talk was a service that provided text and voice communication, which was soon available for different operating systems at the time, such as Microsoft Windows, BlackBerry OS, and then, years later, Android and Chrome OS. It had a wide range of support and a long useful life that had integration in other products, making a considerable weight in what were the preferred platforms for chatting at the time, such as AOL Instant Messenger, Yahoo Messenger and finally Windows Live Messenger.

Even so, at that time, the founder of the Ars Technica media, Ken Fisher, described this launch as “the stone age of instant messaging”, appealing that there was a serious lack of functions that did not allow it to compete with other services of instant messaging. chat as they are so focused on wanting to unify the service with mail.

Although it was not an absolute failure, over the years Google dedicated itself to updating and improving its service, including more and more features, adding audiovisual content and developing new platforms that would undoubtedly come to replace this first effort.

In 2011, when Google decided to open its own social network, in an attempt to compete with the impending popularity of Facebook, Google+ came to light and was a positive surprise for users. This was very similar in its composition and allowed to make posts, share images and videos, among others. Like its previous products, this one chatted with its other services, like Blogger and YouTube, and included a group video chat platform called “Google+ Hangouts.”

This was the first glimpse of what Hangouts would be in the future, and it was notable for having a novel interface that did something that seems common now, but was a big step forward in early 2010: it showed thumbnails of users on the bottom of the screen. bottom of the screen and automatically changed the main view to whoever was speaking at the time. In addition, you could chat by text message while it was happening.

Google’s innovation was well received. In 2012, the Hangouts on air function was added, which transmitted that group conversation on YouTube, being a starting point for the era of podcasts, another innovative element that, however, was not enough to strengthen the brand in its communication services. .

Google Hangouts was born as an update of a platform that was designed exclusively for Google video calls, but which slowly specialized in messaging and managed to become one of the most important globally.

In 2013, Google faced a problem realizing that it had, thanks to its constant innovation, many platforms that finally led to messaging. There was still Google Talk on its own (text, message, post, video chat). The solution was to unify the functions. At the same time, the brand had already admitted that it was reforming its messaging because, according to them, they were not meeting the needs of the people. It was then that Hangouts was born as it was known until now.

Hangouts would go from being a video app to a full messaging service. Its big plus was that it promised to send text messages, photos and video calls with all devices, on any operating system. This unification reached the masses, being able to enter the computers and cell phones of Android and iOS users and on any desktop via Gmail, including Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS.

Another of its interesting sections was its file sharing function, where all the photos shared in a chat room (group conversations were also started) would be saved in a Google+ Photos album, in addition to the conversation history, which could be saved in Gmail. The integration between the modernized chat platform and its own social network worked well for a while, adding the appearance of emojis, group video chats, and the ability to add external users with just the checkbox. The efforts were focused on being able to make a good competition with WhatsApp, a messaging application that was born in 2009 and that was taking the lead along with Facebook Messenger (launched in 2010).

Google Hangouts replaced Google Talk, and, in its technical section, users were moved from one application to another without having to change themselves, the app being in charge of updating its database. This strategy worked and Google Hangouts had over a billion activations on Android because of this, as Google Talk was already pre-installed on mobile phones and only needed to be updated to get it.

All the people who had Gmail would also be in Hangouts automatically, which is why it added 425 million active users, being Google’s mail the most used in the world in that year.

By 2015, Google Hangouts was at its peak of popularity, achieving widespread functionality across all of its platforms. However, this did not last long because Google began to make many changes and renovations, leaving online messaging behind as the main axis. At the same time, its unification process upset some users when the company decided to run all SMS messages through Hangouts, where there was no longer a phone’s own text messaging app on some Android models.

Thus, despite the functionality of the application, the constant pressure from Google for its users to change all their messaging to this new unified space ended up tiring its followers, just at the time that Google launched another messaging platform, Google Allo, which became the default platform that came with Android and iOS phones since 2016.

From that moment, Hangouts began to lose functionality, until in 2017 it disabled the ability to exchange SMS, putting an end to its first reason for being, and with it the possibility of re-enchanting users, since Google was focused on renewing other your brand products. In December 2018, Google announced a formal plan to remove Hangouts. Within it was once again making a massive movement of users from this app to a new one they were working on: Google Chat, a messaging service that promised to be much more complete and work on a par with G Suite, the paid section of Google services.

In October 2020, after Google presented its Workspace with unified applications, the so-called Google Chat was left as a pending that would later be free for all users, and from that moment it would also slowly go through the process of “moving” from Hangouts to Chat to the people who will occupy the app.

This year, once the domains are upgraded, all classic Hangouts apps except hangouts.google.com will be disabled. But administrators who have the setting enabled on their phones won’t be forced to go through an abrupt change. The app will update only with the user’s permission, and in the meantime, they can still use some Hangouts features. For example, over time Google Voice subscribers who previously used Hangouts to manage calls will be directed to use the Voice app instead, and so on, until slowly every part of it becomes incompatible, pushing this transition slowly. slowly but surely.

Among the novelties of Google Chat, in addition to conversing and working directly in Workspace with the other services of the brand, the use of private conversation and conversation in continuous rooms that can vary their participants over time stands out. All members can view the chat history so they don’t miss out on what was previously discussed, making a difference between these rooms and a normal group chat. It also includes “threads”, which are specific discussions within a room, with the possibility of having multiple parallel discussions within a single space and time.

This is Google’s latest effort to continue innovating in a section that began 16 years ago, and that, despite all its changes and parallel strategies, did have a difficult advance compared to its younger competitors, such as iMessage, WhatsApp and FacebookMessenger.