The end of Ms. Marvel and her post-credits scene: Where has she gone…?

MADRID, July 13. (CultureLeisure) –

The final chapter of Ms Marvelthe latest series of La Casa de las Ideas premiered on Disney +, has given its followers, in addition to a great revelation that can change the course of the MCU forever, other surprises. Among them stands out what has been another post-credits scene of the fiction starring Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

And it is that, as expected, the series finally drew a direct bridge with The Marvels, the movie in which kamala khan will share plans with his adored and idolized Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. She does so in a bonus scene that appears in the middle of the end credits.

Thus, after strong adventures of the last chapter, and after learning that eshe’s a mutant, the young protagonist collapses exhausted on her bed dressed in her brand new superhero outfit. “I don’t hear you study science“, his mother is heard saying from another room in the house. That is when, after dispatching his mother with a brief “Wow!“, her bracelet starts to light up and make strange noises.

Suddenly when you get out of bed, Kamala vanishes as if sucked into an uncontrollable force, and in her place appears… Carol Danvers. Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson looks at her hands and, after a brief look around her to see the walls of the room decorated with photos and posters of hers, she lets out a desperate “Oh, no, no…!” and runs off.

Has Kamala literally transformed into Captain Marvel? Or did Carol Danvers and Ms. Marvel swap places in the universe? by the work and grace of the power of the bracelet? And although this second option is the one that seems more likely, we must not forget that one of the powers that Ms. Marvel has in the comics is that of being a shapeshifter being able, like the skrulls do, adopt the look you want.

This leads one to speculate if, having been a spontaneous reaction caused by uncontrolled activity of the braceletKamala has been transformed for the first time into the image of the person she always has in mind, the one she admires the most and whose image all appearances are lined with.





But against this theory plays the fact that Carol wears her own outfitthat of Captain Marvel, and not the new costume of Ms. Marvel that Kamala has when she lies in bed. Also, if Kamala had inadvertently transformed into her heroine, the logical reaction would have been, after looking at his hands and not recognizing them, go quickly to the mirror in his room to see his face instead of running away.

ALL READY FOR THE MARVELS

“Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels“, announces a message on the screen recalling that the film directed by Nia DaCosta will feature both Brie Larson herself and the young Iman Vellani. Both will be joined Teyona Parristhe actress who gave life to Monica Rambeau in the series of Wandavision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) and who is in turn the daughter of Monica Rambeau, the close friend of Carol Danvers.

At this point, we must remember that Monica also has enormous powers after her DNA was modified when entering and leaving the Hex, the spell that Wanda Maximoff cast in Westview. Also, in the series it was already recorded that Monica herself has pending accounts with DanversSo it seems her clash, at least initially, with Captain Marvel seems inevitable.

the premiere of the marvels is scheduled for within a year, specifically for on July 28, 2023.