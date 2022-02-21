The end of Tata, the new DT del Tri who would bring Carlos Vela out of retirement

The DT that could bring Vela out of retirement if he arrives as a replacement for Martino in the Tri

February 19, 2022 4:35 p.m.

Carlos candle surprised all of Mexico by revealing that he resigned from the Mexican team, all because Gerardo Martino He did not consider him for the World Cup process towards Qatar 2022, however, Tata’s position would be in danger and his replacement does have the Mexican striker in mind.

Inside Femexfut they understand that, if Gerardo Martino does not win against the United States and the classification is in danger, he would be signing his exit letter and to go to Qatar he would have a plan B.

Is about Michael Herrera, a coach that Yon de Luisa knows very well and would be the lifesaver in case Tata leaves the Mexican team. El Piojo knows how to convince Carlos candle to come back, just as it happened years ago.

What conditions would Carlos Vela set to return to El Tri?

One of the conditions that Carlos candle It is the possibility of playing the official matches of the Mexican team and earning a place in the group. On the other hand, the forward would not want to sign the advertising agreements that El Tri has with other companies, since Vela manages its image on its own.

