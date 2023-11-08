The end of the Overwatch League: it hopes to end in 2024

Overwatch debuted in 2016 at the top: being one of the most played video games of the year and also attracting praise from game of the yearperhaps the most important award in the sector.

As the competitiveness of Blizzard games emerged in a short time, anyone who wanted could be invited to play directly: playing as a team, with different characters, skills and variety of maps and ways to play.

There The Overwatch League was founded in 2017 to be the reference competition in the world of esports and even its beginnings were more than promising, as the years went by has been falling in a worrying way.





For more than five years the competition has fallen by the wayside in Europe, gaining more strength in North America and especially in China and South Korea, dominant countries in terms of players, but there is not enough time to continue with this model of francs.

Then yes: there Overwatch League It was a terrible league with private spots that exceeded the value of more than 20 million dollars and very little benefited from all the bureaucratic problems of Blizzard and Activision.

Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard seemed to give some hope to OWL, but more than reality, it seems that By 2024 the Overwatch League will always be played.

Teams have begun announcing their departure from the Overwatch League this morning. Which seems to soon be the end of the entire OWL. pic.twitter.com/h7UHfuQOGG – Lucky Jake (@JakeSucky) November 8, 2023

In mid-2023, various international journalists revealed that French Overwatch League teams They have to decide the future of the league, choosing whether to join the competition or abandon ship.

defiant torontoThe Overactive Media team has confirmed the promotion of the league and, presumably, the beginning of a dominant effect that will trigger the end of the previous competition for 6 years.

The one in the middle Sports business magazine The information was given a month ago. the teams who rise from the league will be rewarded with 6 million dollarswhich expected more than $114 million in losses for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard hopes its franchise teams will vote to end the current version of the Overwatch League and is already taking steps to run a new system, likely open-loop, in 2024. The potential operator? The Saudi-owned ESL FACEIT group. https://t.co/MbpyBtIJTK – Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 3, 2023

The future of competitive Overwatch seems to be one open circuit in which the best teams in the world will compete, in a competition that will elevate the Arab ESL group FACEIT.

As it happens, the Overwatch League finals are a historic achievement in the world of esports, which as one of the biggest leagues on the planet has faded for a decade.