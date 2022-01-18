“The end of the pandemic is not too far away” when we are free – Libero Quotidiano





There Great Britain has returned to 70 thousand daily cases of Covid and less than 100 deaths: an important signal for all other countries and therefore also for Italy, which seems to have just passed the peak of the fourth wave and is waiting to see its numbers soon “normalized” “. There Omicron variant with its hyper contagiousness it has meant that cases hit record numbers, but the worst could be behind us.

Indeed, precisely because so many people, even vaccinated, have contracted the virus, the end of the pandemic may have approached. Great Britain could be the first to get out, as also confirmed by theWHO: “Looking from the UK point of view, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. It is possible to imagine that the end of the pandemic is not too far off“. The cautious optimism filtered by the World Health Organization is obviously also supported by the British government: “There are encouraging signs that infections are falling across the country.”

New cases of Covid have plummeted by more than 40% within a week, while daily hospitalizations have dropped by 6% and ICU patients are only 623 in the whole of Great Britain. In light of this, Boris Johnson is planning to announce the end of the restrictions introduced due to the Omicron variant as early as this week. The only measure could remain the masks in shops and on public transport, but the return to full normality is now close for Great Britain.