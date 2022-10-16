The end of the series ‘The walking dead’ is approaching, after 11 seasons

It was on October 31, 2010 when the series premiered The Walking Dead with the intention of giving a new zombie story to entertainment. The characters were inspired by the comic of the same name, however, the plot, effects and need for that content made the project one of the most important franchises on television.

According to the portal vanguard.com, the project produced by AMC ‘jumped’ the borders and in Mexico and many other countries took hold of a group of fans who waited weekly for the adventures and strategies to survive of the group led by the former sheriff Rick Grimes. Although key characters and actors of its success have entered and left the plot, the message of the story was made more than clear in season 7, the walkers, as the zombies were known, are no longer the walkers, they are the humans who flee of them and how monstrous humanity has become due to the apocalyptic state of the earth.

season 11 of walking dead, It was divided into three parts in order to say goodbye to their fans. Precisely two weeks ago in the United States, through the Star channel for Latin America and on the Star+ streaming platform, one episode per week is broadcast. As ironic as it may seem, the series of “living dead” gave life to other series: ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ where it tells the origins of the story that is already known and which is in its seventh season. In addition to three new spin off: Tales of the Walking Dead that it will be an anthology series; Isle of the Dead with the characters of Maggie and Negan as protagonists; and another untitled spin-off series for Carol and Daryl, which could be set in Paris as a setting.