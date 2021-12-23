“The end of the Superlega is our most significant victory”

The president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin returned to the Superlega issue through a long note. Here are his words taken from Sportmediaset: “Last April’s attempt to create a closed Super League, which only aimed to fill the bank accounts of some clubs, threatened the values ​​that lie at the heart of the European sporting model and UEFA’s mission. Its demise, driven by condemnation. political and popular across the continent, it was our most significant and common victory of 2021. I would like to extend my personal thanks to each of you for having been with UEFA in such a difficult time. – he added -. Your support has ensured that all of our achievements in the years to come will continue to create a sustainable future for football in Europe. “

“Looking back on an unforgettable year for UEFA and the European football community, it is difficult to pinpoint our greatest achievement. The list of ‘winners’ is simply too long. The captains of clubs and national teams have raised UEFA trophies in no less of seven competitions: Euro 2020, Nations League, Men’s and Women’s Champions League, Europa League, Under 21 European Championship and Futsal Champions League. The new cycles of club competitions have created a win-win situation for both women’s and men’s football. The radical changes to the format of the Women’s Champions League have greatly increased its competitive balance, exposure and prestige, while the new Europa Conference League has made our men’s competitions more inclusive, with several clubs taking to the stage for their first time. football itself also took its victories during the pandemic: in the first place, thanks to the organization of tan ten matches throughout the year despite the constant changing of health rules; secondly, showing that the fans could safely return to the stadiums. Over the past 12 months, every member of our community has made a significant contribution to these extraordinary successes: federations, players, leagues, clubs, coaches, match officials, fans, our partners and the media. However, our most important achievement deserves greater recognition: protecting the European sports model, which inspires the mission of UEFA, its affiliated federations and many other sports organizations. Based on a pyramid structure, linking grassroots football to elite clubs, the model works on a double premise. Not only are the proceeds from professional competitions reinvested in football, but clubs are also promoted or demoted on sporting merits. Few organizations embody the values ​​of the European sports model more than UEFA. Every four years, our European Championship allows a large percentage of revenue to be invested in development projects across the continent through the HatTrick program – he added – In the 2020-24 cycle, 775.5 million euros of revenue of Euro 2020 will benefit the entire football pyramid: from the training of men’s and women’s football coaches, to the support of grassroots clubs, to the training of young talents who they dream of participating in future editions of Euro. Likewise, the model’s commitment to open competition was a key factor in the birth of the Europa Conference League. Now, all 55 national associations are guaranteed representation in at least one UEFA competition per season. “