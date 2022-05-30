The end of the taboo in Hollywood: the mental health of the stars is no longer hidden under the red carpet

“I haven’t been well for a long time and I wanted to be honest with everyone. I’m having a bad time. I am in the hospital now but soon I will be discharged and hope to get on with my life. I’m going to take a little break and I want to encourage others that if you are suffering, please do yourself a favor: take a break. Don’t be so hard on yourself.” Through a video shared on Instagram, British actress Ruby Barker, known for the series Bridgerton, In which she plays Marina Thompson, Colin Bridgerton’s impossible love and Penelope Featherington’s occasional obstacle, she revealed that she suffers from mental illness and, incidentally, broke the pact of silence that has ruled Hollywood for decades. Barker is not the first, but she is the most recent well-known artist to pull back the curtain to help others who may be suffering as she is and who do not have the platform that success has lent them, at least for a while.

Since its creation, the audiovisual industry has not only exported movies, television and music to the rest of the world, but has also promoted the fantasy of a lifestyle to be achieved. The rich, famous, and successful artists who made it to the top smiled for the cameras, talked in magazines about fulfilled dreams and fulfilled happiness, and basically became unattainable role models. Behind the glamor and the mansions, behind the golden Oscars, Emmys and Grammys, there has always been a dark side, a hidden face much less brilliant and exceptional. A reality full of mental health problems hidden under the red carpet. Of course, if the desire to hide the emotional difficulties of the stars made sense at a time when the studios controlled all the details of their lives and the media only got access through them now, largely thanks to social networks, that pact of silence is no longer valid.

Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX – BRIDGERTON_103_LD_unit_00933

One of its latest victims, Britney Spears, subjected to the will of her representatives and humiliated by the media more interested in the photo of the scandal than in knowing its roots, had to fight in court and in full view of everyone to break the vicious circle and behind her, thanks to her, other well-known artists took charge of their own story that, now they dare to tell, includes various psychological ailments that are very difficult to cope with.

Among them is Camila Cabello, the American singer from a Cuban family who has been talking about her obsessive-compulsive disorder and the way it affects her daily life for a few years, but during the promotion of her most recent album, Family, devoted much of his time to delve into the subject. “There was a time when he felt such anxiety that he thought: “I don’t think he can go to the studio. I don’t think he can work.” The only way I have to be able to do my job every day is by being honest with myself, ”Cabello explained in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. She there she also told that before the pandemic she was experiencing symptoms of Down syndrome burnout. “He had been working non-stop since he was fifteen years old. If you add to that my mental health problems, anxiety, toxic levels of stress… I didn’t even have a crisis because I didn’t stop, but at one point I realized that I needed help, a lot of therapy,” the singer recalled that the Saturday he starred in the opening show of the Champions League final in Paris.

Selena Gómez, one of the first young artists to talk about her mental health in public

Stories as sincere and stripped of vanity as those of Cabello are still a rarity in the entertainment world, but they are becoming more frequent. And they are no longer equivalent to the end of the career of those who dare to do them. Thus, a couple of years ago Selena Gomez said that she suffered from anxiety and depression and that there was a time when she needed to enter a clinic to treat them.

“I think we feel better when we tell the truth, so this is my truth: last year I was in a lot of pain mentally and emotionally. I couldn’t keep my smile or lead my normal life, ”Gomez said in 2019 when he received the McLean award, which recognizes those who spread mental health issues. “I feel like sharing that I felt the effects of depression and anxiety is the right thing to do but it’s not easy. I was afraid of being misunderstood and judged, ”explained the actress and singer at the time, exposing a reality that many of her colleagues experience.

Emma Stone said that she has suffered from anxiety since childhood and that acting was a great help in learning to live with it Dimitrios Kambouris – Getty Images North America

Although in some cases, it is precisely due to these difficulties that he began his path in artistic life. This is how Emma Stone told it a few years ago in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. “When she was around seven years old she was convinced that my house was on fire, she felt it. It wasn’t a hallucination but a choking sensation in her chest, she couldn’t breathe, she felt that the world was going to end. I had attacks like that every once in a while, but the anxiety was constant to the point that I couldn’t go to my friends’ house and I barely managed to leave the house to go to school,” the Oscar winner recalled in a 2016 report in which she also She explained that what helped her was therapy and starting acting at a very young age.

J. Balvin decided to take a break in 2020 due to his depression Sean Zanni – Patrick McMullan

“I started taking theater classes doing improv and comedy skits. When you do improvisation you have to be present in the moment and that for me is the antithesis of anxiety, ”said Stone, one of the most successful artists of her generation, a group that is no longer willing to pretend for the cameras. The same determination was made a couple of years ago by the musician J. Balvin. “I am like any human being. I am fragile and vulnerable, probably much more than all of you, ”said the Colombian artist in November 2020 through his networks to announce that he would take a break from public life due to the anxiety and depression he was going through. In the same message, Balvin promised that “the storm would pass” and that he would soon be the same as before “making jokes with all of you.” An expression of desire that was able to come true some time later thanks to the fact that she joined the growing group of artists who choose to make their difficulties with mental health public to show that what is hidden behind the glamor and exposure can be the same. to what those who look at it from the other side of the screen feel.