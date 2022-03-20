The end of ‘The Walking Dead’ is underway: First details of a chapter that will make history

Zombie fiction will come to an end in 2022 after the broadcast of the third part of season 11 and we already know that at least four characters survive.

The second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead it was recently released on AMC -FOX Spain in our country- and, although after its outcome it will still have a full third part ahead of it, which will be the one that will definitively put the finishing touch to the story, the end of zombie fiction is, more than ever, a reality. At least for all those involved in the process, who are immersed in the filming of the last episode of the series. A final chapter that will final farewell of a title that made the zombie subgenre ‘mainstream’ and that, although it has long since ceased to be on the crest of the wave, was a true phenomenon in its day and gave rise to an entire television universe that will continue to live after the outcome of the original series.

Spectators will not embark on the final final stretch of The Walking Dead until next summer predictably, although there is no confirmed date yet, but the reality is that both the team and behind the scenes are about to face the definitive farewell of these characters who have accompanied them for so long. Details remain scarce at the moment but, With the filming in full operation, some questions begin to be confirmed, such as who will be in charge of getting behind the cameras of the episode in question.

And the chosen one could not be another: Greg Nicotero. One of the series’ longest-serving directors and a charismatic special effects expert who has delighted us with some of the best zombie “designs” ever seen on screen.

That Greg Nicotero will be directing the episode that will make history in The Walking Dead -and also on television since it puts the finishing touch to one of the most famous series of recent times- has been announced exclusively by comic bookalthough Jeffrey Dean Morgan also advanced it on his personal Instagram account in a post dedicated to congratulating him on his birthday. The creator of some of the series’ biggest and best episodes and often debuts and season finales, Nicotero is also an executive producer on The Walking Dead and has been part of the team since its launch in 2010.

WHAT WE ALREADY KNOW ABOUT THE END OF ‘THE WALKING DEAD’

Details about the end of The Walking Dead they are kept, of course, in the most absolute secret. We still have two parts almost entirely until we get to the episode in question and there’s too much to happen in them, so it’s too early to speculate.

We also do not know the title, duration, release date, or who will or will not be participating in the episode, since revealing it would tell us too much about who or who could meet death before getting there.

Then what do we know about the end of The Walking Dead? Well, it will be directed by Nicotero, that Angela Kang has worked on an absolute love letter to both the characters and the fans and that, At least four characters survive: Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Carol (Melissa McBride), and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

Its survival has been made clear by the official commissioning of two ‘spin-offs’: the still untitled Daryl and Carol; and the recently commissioned, isle of the dead, with Maggie and Negan in New York.

Through both series, the movies about Rick Grimes and the other ‘spin-offs’ Tales of the Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead It will continue to be very much alive despite coming to an end, but its outcome is a real television event that promises not to go unnoticed in 2022.

