The end of The Walking Dead was the highest viewing day in its history

The end of the walking deadbroadcast by the AMC+ signal on November 20, registered the highest audience peak in history for the series.

The final episode of the 90-minute series, which aired at its regular 9 p.m. time slot that Sunday on AMC and was also available via streaming on AMC+, was also the most-watched episode on the platform since its release in October 2020.

The final chapter of the walking deadtitled Rest in peacealso surpassed in audience to the previous weeks in what fIt was the closing of the eleventh season of the famous -and extensive- series of zombies.







“The Walking Dead”, and an ending with a public record. Photos AMC

Although the story has dropped considerably in recent times in terms of its peak in audience ratings, The walking Dead ranked No. 2 in Cable Drama for Adults 18-49 and 25-54 for the 13th consecutive year.

According to measurements provided by Live + 3 Day of Nielsenthe series finale averaged 3.1 million total viewers, which is 36% more than the penultimate episode.

In addition, the final episode drew 1.5 million adult viewers in the 25-54 segment (up 53% in that case), and on the other hand drew 1.2 million adults in the 25-54 segment. from 18 to 49 years old (a growth of 75% in this segment).







Andrea, one of the characters in the series.

On the other hand, the 90-minute episode after the final chapter, talking dead, averaged 1.3 million viewers according to data provided by Nielsen live+3 ratings, which is 138% more than the previous episode. In this way it ranks as the highest rated episode of the post show since the tenth season.

“What a great ending, a finishing touch to this zombie story that began on Halloween night in 2010 and became the most successful series in cable television history,” said Dan McDermott, AMC’s president of entertainment. and AMC Studios.

Added McDermott: “Celebrating this extraordinary series for over three hours in a live event with thousands of fans who have powered this series since the beginning, was a perfect way to end the flagship series, and at the same time a joy to share. our collective excitement for the stories and worlds yet to be explored in this growing and vibrant franchise.”







Norman Reedus in an image from the second part of season 11 of “The Walking Dead”.

and there will be more

While the walking dead came to an end, the universe around zombies derived from the original plot, is still alive, installed by AMC, with the next season of Fear the Walking Dead.

​The series, which showed survivors of a zombie apocalypse, trying to stay alive under the constant threat of attacks by mindless zombies, the “walkers”, and facing conflicts, in turn, with other survivors grouped in communities, It was the great success of the AMC signal.

The same happens with the new programs derived from the first, among them, The Walking Dead: Dead Citystarring Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan What deny, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixonstarring Norman Reedus, and a third series starring the alumni of walking DeadDanai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln as Michonne and Rick.

